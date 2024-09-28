On the Site:
No. 22 BYU Survives Scare Against Baylor, Remain Undefeated

Sep 28, 2024, 1:39 PM

WACO, Texas – No. 22 BYU had just enough in the tank to remain undefeated, knocking off the Baylor Bears 34-28. The win was the Cougar’s first road victory of the Big 12 era.

BYU is looking for its first-ever Big 12 road win, while Baylor looks to maintain its perfect mark all-time against BYU in Waco. The Bears are 2-0 against BYU in Waco.

Jake Retzlaff leads the BYU offense from the QB position. Retzlaff has passed for 990 yards through the first four games and is BYU’s leading rusher with 103 rushing yards.

Baylor’s starting quarterback for the past two weeks has been Sawyer Robertson due to an injury with Dequan Finn. We will see if that continues in today’s matchup.

KSL Sports is on location from inside McLane Stadium and will have updates throughout the day. Keep checking back here for more.

Pregame

No. 22 BYU vs. Baylor

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

BYU/Baylor Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

