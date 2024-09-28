No. 22 BYU Survives Scare Against Baylor, Remain Undefeated

WACO, Texas – No. 22 BYU had just enough in the tank to remain undefeated, knocking off the Baylor Bears 34-28. The win was the Cougar’s first road victory of the Big 12 era.

#BYU improves to 5-0! Cougs defeat Baylor 34-28 for their first-ever Big 12 road win. pic.twitter.com/tWuxFFmH0z — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 28, 2024

BYU is looking for its first-ever Big 12 road win, while Baylor looks to maintain its perfect mark all-time against BYU in Waco. The Bears are 2-0 against BYU in Waco.

Jake Retzlaff leads the BYU offense from the QB position. Retzlaff has passed for 990 yards through the first four games and is BYU’s leading rusher with 103 rushing yards.

Baylor’s starting quarterback for the past two weeks has been Sawyer Robertson due to an injury with Dequan Finn. We will see if that continues in today’s matchup.

Pregame

RISE AND SHOUT COUGS 🤙 pic.twitter.com/zE3AMRhCaR — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) September 28, 2024

#BYU’s running backs today in pregame warmups at Baylor: • Hinckley Ropati

• Enoch Nawahine

• Miles Davis

• Pokaiaua Haunga#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU right guards Sonny Makasini and Austin Leausa are going through pregame warmups and are suited up.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

No. 22 #BYU is looking for their first Big 12 road win at Baylor.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/uEpq4ClKKa — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

No. 22 BYU vs. Baylor

College Gameday picks for #BYU vs. Baylor: Des: BYU

Saban: BYU

Ms. Terry: BYU

McAfee: BYU

Corso: Baylor

Herbie: BYU#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/0rmQtJfo3J — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

First Quarter

#BYU‘s Enoch Nawahine gets his first career start at running back today against Baylor.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Excellent third down pickup from #BYU. They rolled out five-wide and Retzlaff targets Lassiter for a big gain.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Impressive opening drive from the #BYU offense. Jake Retzlaff connects with Miles Davis through the air for a 26-yard touchdown. The Vampire Cougs are showing up in the morning.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU QB Jake Retzlaff goes 4-4 for 69 yards on the opening drive.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Wow! John Nelson gets the tip at the line of scrimmage. Blake Mangelson then comes up with the interception on Baylor’s first offensive snap.#BYU is rolling.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Quick decisive play from Jake Retzlaff. Throws the backward pass to Chase Roberts. Roberts runs it in for the score. Outstanding start by #BYU to jump out to a 14-0 lead on Baylor.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Give Isaiah Glasker his crown after that 4th down stop. 👑 #BYU #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/57Pv7Ube9t — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 28, 2024

That music transition to TV commercial after Isaiah Glasker’s big 4th down stop was so trendy.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Breakfast Cougs! Jake Retzlaff scores on a 17-yard rushing touchdown. BYU 21, Baylor 0#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

3 drives, 3 touchdowns for #BYU football. 🤙 First time #BYU has opened a game with three touchdowns since 2022 against USF.#BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/PDZ1DuDW6r — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 28, 2024

BYU has outscored their opponents 59-3 over the last 44 minutes of game play. — CougarStats (@CougarStats) September 28, 2024

Baylor seems to have no fight right now. BYU is taking advantage.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU gives up its first touchdown against a P4 opponent this season. Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson scores on a 19-yard TD run.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU has Sonny Makasini in at center in replace of injured Connor Pay. BYU Sports Network reported earlier that Pay was carted off the field with an injury. Makasini emerged as the backup center near the end of fall camp. Austin Leausa takes over at right guard.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Second Quarter

Whoa. Retzlaff goes deep to Darius Lassiter for a touchdown. That ball was in the air 50 yards from where Retzlaff tossed it. Passed it with ease.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

What a pass from Jake Retzlaff. The additional work with John Beck is paying off. https://t.co/VScY3ioqYd — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Crew Wakley blitz results in a sack. #BYU is bringing the pressure.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU center Connor Pay is on the sideline on crutches. He has a boot on his left foot. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

On the 2nd & 2 play for Baylor, Sione Moa (LB) and brother Aisea “Ice” Moa are lining up at linebacker in #BYU‘s defense together. #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU kicker Will Ferrin makes a 54-yard field goal. That’s a new career high for the second-year starter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU LB Harrison Taggart was standing on the sideline during the final defensive series of the first half, still in uniform. His helmet was not nearby. BYU has been playing Sione Moa and Siale Esera at MIKE LB during the second quarter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU‘s rushing numbers in the first half against Baylor: – Jake Retzlaff: 4 att | 47 yards | 1 TD

– Enoch Nawahine: 9 att | 33 yards

– Pokaiaua Haunga: 5 att | 20 yards

– Parker Kingston: 1 att | 4 yards

– Chase Roberts: 1 att | 2 yards | 1 TD Hinckley Ropati has not played.… — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Third Quarter

OL Connor Pay and WR Kody Epps are out for the remainder of the game. #BYUFootball — BYU Game Notes (@BYUGameNotes) September 28, 2024

Tyler Batty opens the second half against Baylor with his first sack of the season.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

It’s good to see Viliami Po’uha making some plays. He’ll be a player to watch at DE in the future. #BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Baylor is not going away. The Bears put together a six-minute touchdown to open the third quarter. Rare mistake by #BYU‘s secondary to free up the touchdown pass opportunity for Sawyer Robertson to Ashtyn Hawkins.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Clutch call by #BYU to dial up the fake punt. Sam Vander Haar takes off and runs into Baylor territory.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Excellent play call by #BYU to pull out the fake punt there. Baylor was building some momentum and the McLane Stadium was beginning to make some noise for the first time today. Vander Haar’s 22-yard run silenced that and kept the BYU offense on the field.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU starting left guard Weylin Lapuaho goes with an injury. He walks on his own but immediately enters the medical tent.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU‘s offensive line after Lapuaho goes down with an injury: Brayden Keim (RT), Austin Leausa (RG), Sonny Makasini (C), Bruce Mitchell (LG), Caleb Etienne (LT).#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Darius Lassiter has reached the 100-receiving yard mark for the first time since joining the #BYU football program last year.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Fourth Quarter

puttin’ on a show 😼 pic.twitter.com/jivpyYVE3m — Cosmo Cougar (@byu_cosmo) September 28, 2024

Great coverage from Mory Bamba on back-to-back plays. He was one of the standouts of fall camp before he went down with an injury. His stock is growing this season at cornerback.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Baylor’s Corey Gordon Jr. comes up with the interception on #BYU QB Jake Retzlaff.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU shuffled the offensive line when Weylin Lapuaho returned to action. Bruce Mitchell stayed at right guard in replace of Austin Leausa.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Baylor had a picture of the viral hippo “Moo Deng” on the scoreboard to distract #BYU kicker Will Ferrin on his kick. It worked. Ferrin missed the 49-yard attempt with 12:39 remaining in the 4th.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/89SKLiEZWB — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

One-possession game. Baylor moved 68 yards quickly. Capped off the drive with a 23 yard touchdown from Robertson to Josh Cameron.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU‘s offense goes three-and-out. But BYU punter Sam Vander Haar gets a clutch field-flipping punt. He boomed the punt down to the Baylor 3-yard line. 70-yard punt.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Excellent pressure from John Taumoepeau. Great moment for him. Good player from Snow College. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Jake Retzlaff interception. His pass gets tipped at the line of scrimmage and falls in the hands of Baylor lineman Elinus Noel III. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Glasker is back in the game. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Near INT for Jack Kelly. Close. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Jakob Robinson in coverage on 4th & 7. Turnover on downs for Baylor. #BYU close to surviving here in Waco.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

#BYU‘s possession took 15 seconds of game clock. Wow. Costly unsportsmanlike penalty.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Crew Wakley with an interception! — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

Crew Wakley comes up with an interception! pic.twitter.com/vMnrGeJk8g — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 28, 2024

BYU holds on. Survive and advance. BYU matches its win total from last season. https://t.co/UqBBTYaa8M — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

