Got green tomatoes? Here’s how you can ripen them

Sep 28, 2024, 2:51 PM

Tomatoes have a hard time ripening when the temperatures are consistently below 70 degrees Fahrenhe...

Tomatoes have a hard time ripening when the temperatures are consistently below 70 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. (Canva)

(Canva)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY MICHELLE LEE, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — If you have an abundance of green tomatoes that still haven’t ripened yet, you’re not alone. The good news is that you don’t have to trash them.

KSL Greenhouse Host Taun Beddes described two ways you can store them before the first frost so they can ripen over time.

Tomatoes have a hard time ripening when the temperatures are consistently below 70 degrees Fahrenheit during the day.

“They don’t die, but they just sit there,” said Beddes. “And the cooler temperatures can give them an off flavor as they ripen.”

Two ways to store green tomatoes for them to ripen

One storing method involves using a big garage space, or a shed that stays at a reasonable temperature through the fall.

You’ll dig up the plants, shake the soil off the roots, hang them upside down in your garage, and let the tomatoes ripen as the plants die back.

This method may create a mess, but it’ll work if you have the space.

The other option is to store them in boxes. Pick the tomatoes that are sized up and still green, and then place them in a box with the stem side down. The key here is to layer them with newspaper.

“The main reason you’re putting it in there is to keep the humidity up just a bit so that the fruit doesn’t dry out. You can do three or four layers in a box,” Beddes said. “And then just put those boxes somewhere that they will stay at around 55 to 60 degrees [Fahrenheit].”

Once you use one of these two methods, those green tomatoes will store for weeks to months. Bring them out about a week before you want to use them, and they’ll ripen in time after being in the warmer temperatures.

“Don’t put them in your window. The sunlight actually can cause them to rot faster,” said Taun. “You just want them at around 70 degrees [Fahrenheit].”

