Man arrested after his father is found dead in Logan Canyon

LOGAN — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a deceased body found in Logan Canyon on Friday is the result of a homicide.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the victim has been identified as 77-year-old Dennis Shaw, a Logan resident. Early Saturday morning, deputies arrested 33-year-old Clayton Shaw, the victim’s son. Clayton Shaw was booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of murder.

Police said several search warrants have been conducted on multiple vehicles and two homes.

The victim has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine an exact cause of death.

Police: Victim died elsewhere

According to the probable cause statement, police believe the victim didn’t die at the location where he was found.

“The location where the body was found off of US 89 in Logan Canyon, Cache County, Utah indicates that DS was approximately 25 miles from his home,” the probable cause statement stated. “Your Affiant has no information at this time to explain why he would be in Logan Canyon without his vehicle.”

On July 24, the father filed a report of domestic violence against Clayton Shaw, according to the probable cause statement.

Earlier in July, the court document stated that Clayton Shaw showed up at his father’s house having a mental crisis and said, “I’m trying to find a way to kill you.”

On Sept. 15, a female living in the same apartment complex called police to express her concerns of Clayton Shaw. She asked police what her options were.

In an interview with police, an employee at Dennis Shaw’s business, said they had been trying to reach him since Thursday afternoon. The employee said Clayton Shaw’s alleged mental health had been on the decline. The employee also mentioned how Dennis Shaw was concerned that his son might try harm him.

Furthermore, the employee also stated that Dennis Shaw was never without his cell phone. After obtaining a search warrant, a return of service showed Dennis Shaw’s phone last pinged on Thursday aroound 7:15 p.m.

As the investigation progessed, deputies were sent to the victim’s home. Police observed Clayton Shaw arriving at the home on Friday around 3:15 p.m. Clayton Shaw was seen walking up to the house, knocking on the door and then getting back into his car and driving away.

Suspect taken into custody

Deputies then conducted a high-risk traffic stop where Clayton Shaw was taken into custody. During the search, Clayton Shaw was allegedly found to be in possesson of a fixed blade, double-edge knife.

According to the probable cause statement, “that blade would be preliminary consistent with the shape and size of wounds that were observed on the (victim’s) body at the scene.”

Police also said when the trunk of Clayton Shaw’s vehicle was searched, several drops of blood were found on the interior of the trunk as well as what appeared to be a bloody fingerprint, according to the probable cause statement. A bottle of peroxide cleaner was also found in the back seat.

During an interview with police, it was explained to Clayton Shaw that his father was dead. The probable cause statement adds that Clayton Shaw did not offer any defense or denial for three hours.

Police provided no other details and said the investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with additional information to come forward.