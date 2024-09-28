Man arrested after his father is found dead in Logan Canyon

LOGAN — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a deceased body found in Logan Canyon on Friday is the result of a homicide.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the victim has been identified as 77-year-old Dennis Shaw, a Logan resident. Early Saturday morning, deputies arrested 33-year-old Clayton Shaw, the victim’s son. Clayton Shaw was booked into the Cache County Jail for investigation of murder.

Police said several search warrants have been conducted on multiple vehicles and two homes.

The victim has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner to determine an exact cause of death.

People who may have information regarding this case, specifically Clayton Shaw’s black BMW or Dennis Shaw’s white Ford F-150 truck, are asked contact police.

Police provided no other details and said the investigation is ongoing.