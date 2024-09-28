Social Media Reactions From BYU Holding On To Victory At Baylor

WACO, Texas – BYU football takes down the Baylor Bears in Waco to earn their first-ever Big 12 road win.

The final score was 34-28 in favor of BYU.

BYU safety Crew Wakley had a game-clinching interception to seal the victory in a game where the Cougars initially led 21-0 after three scoring drives on their first three possessions.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The No. 22-ranked Cougars scored only three points in the second half but were able to generate one more stop to get out of Magnolia with a victory.

BYU finished the game with 367 yards of offense to Baylor’s 387. The Bears passed for 324 yards, while BYU had a more balanced attack with 216 yards through the air from Jake Retzlaff and 151 yards on the ground.

BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter had a career day as a Cougar. The former Eastern Michigan transfer had 13 catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. Lassiter’s touchdown grab was his long of the game a 44-yard bomb from QB Jake Retzlaff.

Here’s a sample of how social media played out during and after BYU’s win, which improved their record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big 12 play on the season.

BYU/Baylor Social Media Reactions

BYU won the battle of the Christians.

Right now, my heart is like the Red Sea in the Bible. Split in two. pic.twitter.com/73TWBVKpEV — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 28, 2024

#BYU improves to 5-0! Cougs defeat Baylor 34-28 for their first-ever Big 12 road win. pic.twitter.com/tWuxFFmH0z — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 28, 2024

BYU stays undefeated after a tight win at Baylor 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dE4XJ0ScGk — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 28, 2024

Game-clinching INT from safety Crew Wakley gives #BYU their first-ever Big 12 road win.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/RwX90dt5zc — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

That was a BEAUTY 💫 TOUCHDOWN @BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/L1VSw5RJL1 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

BYU holds off Baylor & the Bears lose their 8th consecutive Big 12 home game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 28, 2024

#22 BYU keeps their undefeated season alive with a 34-28 win over Baylor on the road. The Cougars will get a bye week before they face Arizona at home. — WestCoastCFB (@WestCoastCFB) September 28, 2024

Another tough ending for Baylor. Yeesh. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) September 28, 2024

BYU GETS THE INTERCEPTION AND WILL ESCAPE THE BEAR COMEBACK!!! — CFB Home (@CFBHome) September 28, 2024

BYU fan tries to make sense of their 5-0 start. pic.twitter.com/z0oPosrlV4 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 28, 2024

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

