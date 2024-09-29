Church leaders meet with IOC President Thomas Bach

SALT LAKE CITY — As part of his stop in Utah this weekend, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach met with leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bach, along with IOC Director General Christophe de Kepper and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi visited Temple Square on Friday. They were accompanied by Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Church leaders stressed Utah’s spirit of volunteerism will be valuable for the 2034 Olympic Games.

“No one will be more supportive of these Olympics than we will,” said President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We’re thrilled to contribute in any way we can. We want you to feel that there’s no more hospitable place in the United States — or on this planet — than you have here.”

Bach was grateful for the willingness of Utahns to volunteer.

“Thank you for highlighting the volunteers,” Bach said. “This is one of the values we share with your Church. It’s about unity, it’s about volunteerism. It’s about one global world and it’s about peace. Therefore, for me it’s no surprise we get along with each other.”

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of ther Twelve Apostles and emeritus General Authority Elder Donald L. Hallstrom were also in attendance at Friday’s meeting.

During the meeting, Bach was presented with a four-generation chart of his ancestors and a leather-bound copy of the Book of Mormon. President Holland was presented with a set of Olympic rings.

In July, the IOC named Salt Lake City as the host city for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

After Utah was awarded the Games, the Church issued the following statement.

“We stand ready to support the 2034 Winter Olympic Games in welcoming athletes, volunteers and visitors from around the world. The Church is committed to efforts that make Salt Lake a host city that embodies values of service, cooperation and mutual respect. As the home of the international headquarters of the Church, we will work with organizers at both local and international levels to welcome the world as 2034 draws near.”