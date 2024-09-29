On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Church leaders meet with IOC President Thomas Bach

Sep 28, 2024, 6:06 PM

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, presents Acting President Jeffrey R....

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, presents Acting President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with a gift on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY As part of his stop in Utah this weekend, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach met with leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Bach, along with IOC Director General Christophe de Kepper and Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi visited Temple Square on Friday. They were accompanied by Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.

Church leaders stressed Utah’s spirit of volunteerism will be valuable for the 2034 Olympic Games.

“No one will be more supportive of these Olympics than we will,” said President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “We’re thrilled to contribute in any way we can. We want you to feel that there’s no more hospitable place in the United States — or on this planet — than you have here.”

Bach was grateful for the willingness of Utahns to volunteer.

“Thank you for highlighting the volunteers,” Bach said. “This is one of the values we share with your Church. It’s about unity, it’s about volunteerism. It’s about one global world and it’s about peace. Therefore, for me it’s no surprise we get along with each other.”

Left to right: Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games; Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee; Acting President Jeffrey R. Holland of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles; and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The photo was taken on Friday, September 27, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles presents a four-generation chart of ancestry to Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, greets Acting President Jeffrey R. Holland and Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of ther Twelve Apostles and emeritus General Authority Elder Donald L. Hallstrom were also in attendance at Friday’s meeting.

During the meeting, Bach was presented with a four-generation chart of his ancestors and a leather-bound copy of the Book of Mormon. President Holland was presented with a set of Olympic rings.

In July, the IOC named Salt Lake City as the host city for the 2034 Winter Olympics.

After Utah was awarded the Games, the Church issued the following statement.

“We stand ready to support the 2034 Winter Olympic Games in welcoming athletes, volunteers and visitors from around the world. The Church is committed to efforts that make Salt Lake a host city that embodies values of service, cooperation and mutual respect. As the home of the international headquarters of the Church, we will work with organizers at both local and international levels to welcome the world as 2034 draws near.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, presents Acting President Jeffrey R....

Mark Jones

Church leaders meet with IOC President Thomas Bach

As part of his stop in Utah this weekend, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach met with leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

2 hours ago

FILE - Police lights (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Mark Jones

Man arrested after his father is found dead in Logan Canyon

The Cache County Sheriff's Office has announced that a decased body found in Logan Canyon on Friday is the result of a homicide.

4 hours ago

Fraser Bullock joins with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to talk with media ...

Lisa Riley Roche, Deseret News

International Olympics leader in Utah to visit 2034 venues

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach was all smiles as he greeted reporters gathered at the Salt Lake City International Airport's Hoberman Arch Friday.

5 hours ago

Tomatoes have a hard time ripening when the temperatures are consistently below 70 degrees Fahrenhe...

Michelle Lee, KSL NewsRadio

Got green tomatoes? Here’s how you can ripen them

If you have an abundance of green tomatoes that still haven’t ripened yet, you’re not alone. The good news is that you don’t have to trash them.

5 hours ago

The urn containing Gerry Neil's ashes was brought inside the Terra Fire Department for a firefighte...

Alex Cabrero

Funeral services held for Terra Fire Chief Gerald “Gerry” Neil

It’s not surprising that hundreds of people showed up for Gerry Neil. Saturday was his funeral.

6 hours ago

Weber County Jail (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Husband, wife and 11 more arrested in alleged drug smuggling scheme in Weber Co. Jail

13 people have been arrested in connection with a drug smuggling scheme that got Suboxone into Weber County Jail.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Church leaders meet with IOC President Thomas Bach