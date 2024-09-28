On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Proving They Are Built To Compete In Big 12 After Baylor Win

Sep 28, 2024, 5:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

WACO, Texas – A lot can change in three years.

On Saturday, No. 22 BYU knocked off Baylor 34-28 in front of a sleepy crowd of 39,583 fans at McLane Stadium.

The win accomplished a few breakthroughs for BYU. It was their first road victory in Big 12 play, ending the “Vampire Cougs” storyline with a daytime victory.

On top of that, they earned their first victory in Waco.

BYU Football has improved a lot since their previous trip to Waco

It was only the third time BYU has played in the town nestled against the Brazos River. The previous visit was three years ago, weeks after BYU received an official invite to be a Big 12 member.

BYU lost that game to Baylor in 2021, 38-24.

After that moment, Kalani Sitake fielded questions about what that game showed he needed to succeed in the Big 12.

Three years later, he’s thriving in the Big 12. BYU is 2-0 in league play after holding off a second-half comeback attempt from the Bears.

5-0 for the eighth time in program history

BYU is 5-0 for only the eighth time in program history, the third under Sitake, tying him with LaVell Edwards for most 5-0 starts.

“I was proud of the team, proud of the way the guys responded—their response to adversity and within the game, and their willingness to stick together. That was something special,” Sitake said after the win.

Three years ago, BYU football looked like the smaller, slower team compared to a Baylor squad that went on to reach the Sugar Bowl.

Fast-forward to 2024. As conference equals, BYU looked every bit the part of a program that has spent decades in a power conference.

Strong first half start by BYU

Baylor’s personnel showed well in the second half, but they appeared shell-shocked after BYU jumped out to a 21-0 lead that saw the Cougars score three touchdowns on their first three possessions.

The second possession felt like an extension of last week against K-State as Blake Mangelson picked off Sawyer Robertson’s first pass attempt and set BYU’s offense up inside the red zone.

Jake Retzlaff couldn’t be stopped after he connected on a 44-yard bomb to Darius Lassiter, putting BYU in front 28-7.

BYU’s pass defense in the second half

To try and get back in the game, Baylor turned to a pass-happy attack in the second half behind Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Roberts. He finished with 324 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m just glad that Jay [Hill] was able to mix it up a little bit at the end, and we were able to confuse [Robertson] and get some pressure on the offensive line, which I think caused that holding call.”

BYU’s pass defense –one of the best in college football statistically entering the week– gave up passing touchdowns for the first time this season.

They were shorthanded without Evan Johnson, who suffered a shoulder injury a week ago in the win over Kansas State.

The Bears quietly made the game close after BYU’s offense came to a halt in the second half.

But when the offense struggled, BYU’s defense stepped up to the occasion and made plays.

Crew Wakley makes a game-clinching play

None were bigger than Crew Wakley coming up with the game-clinching interception to seal the victory.

Wakley, a former quarterback at Jordan High School and Utah State transfer, said the game-winning pick was probably the best moment of his football career.

“I thought Jay had the right scheme called at the right time. They were looking for maybe a two-high safety look. Crew was able to get over the top of it. So great instincts by Crew.”

BYU’s second-half performance from the offense, with only three points and lapses at times from the defense, will raise questions about how long it can continue this run.

BYU football keeps finding production in their depth

Then, on top of that, the injuries piled up for BYU in the win. Veteran leader Connor Pay exited the game on a stretcher and watched the final quarters on crutches.

Linebacker Harrison Taggart was banged up, forcing Aisea Moa, Sione Moa, and Siale Esera to step into action.

BYU’s running back unit remains a banged-up group, with LJ Martin out due to an ankle injury (he’s expected back for the Arizona game) and Sione I. Moa not making the trip after suffering a setback during the Kansas State win.

The 2024 edition of BYU football keeps getting the job done.

No matter who plays, BYU is finding production.

Finding a way to win a game while facing adversity can only bode well for BYU moving forward.

The vibes are taking Kalani Sitake back to his youth

This group has endless possibilities in a Big 12 Conference that is as wide-open as any league in America.

“I just like the feel and the vibe from the team. It’s a fun team to coach. I freakin love these guys, man,” said Sitake. “We’re having a lot of fun. It’s crazy, because in that tense moment, I had guys behind me having so much with it. It just took me back to playing the game when I was a little kid.”

BYU has a bye week before hosting the Arizona Wildcats on October 12 in Provo.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Proving They Are Built To Compete In Big 12 After Baylor Win

BYU improves to 5-0, showing they are ready to compete in the Big 12.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reactions From BYU Holding On To Victory At Baylor

The social media buzz after BYU's Big 12 road win over the Bears.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First-Ever Big 12 Road Win At Baylor

No. 22 BYU escapes Baylor with a much-needed road win in Big 12 play.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Reports: Timberwolves Ship Karl Anthony-Towns To Knicks In Blockbuster Trade

The Timberwolves are sending Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round draft pick.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 22 BYU Survives Scare Against Baylor, Remain Undefeated

No. 22 BYU had just enough in the tank to remain undefeated, knocking off the Baylor Bears 34-28.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Finalize Training Camp Roster With Isaiah Wong, Taevion Kinsey

The Utah Jazz have finalized their training camp roster with the additions of Isaiah Wong and Taevion Kinsey.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

BYU Proving They Are Built To Compete In Big 12 After Baylor Win