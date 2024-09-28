BYU Proving They Are Built To Compete In Big 12 After Baylor Win

WACO, Texas – A lot can change in three years.

On Saturday, No. 22 BYU knocked off Baylor 34-28 in front of a sleepy crowd of 39,583 fans at McLane Stadium.

The win accomplished a few breakthroughs for BYU. It was their first road victory in Big 12 play, ending the “Vampire Cougs” storyline with a daytime victory.

On top of that, they earned their first victory in Waco.

BYU Football has improved a lot since their previous trip to Waco

It was only the third time BYU has played in the town nestled against the Brazos River. The previous visit was three years ago, weeks after BYU received an official invite to be a Big 12 member.

BYU lost that game to Baylor in 2021, 38-24.

After that moment, Kalani Sitake fielded questions about what that game showed he needed to succeed in the Big 12.

Three years later, he’s thriving in the Big 12. BYU is 2-0 in league play after holding off a second-half comeback attempt from the Bears.

5-0 for the eighth time in program history

BYU is 5-0 for only the eighth time in program history, the third under Sitake, tying him with LaVell Edwards for most 5-0 starts.

“I was proud of the team, proud of the way the guys responded—their response to adversity and within the game, and their willingness to stick together. That was something special,” Sitake said after the win.

Three years ago, BYU football looked like the smaller, slower team compared to a Baylor squad that went on to reach the Sugar Bowl.

Fast-forward to 2024. As conference equals, BYU looked every bit the part of a program that has spent decades in a power conference.

Strong first half start by BYU

Baylor’s personnel showed well in the second half, but they appeared shell-shocked after BYU jumped out to a 21-0 lead that saw the Cougars score three touchdowns on their first three possessions.

The second possession felt like an extension of last week against K-State as Blake Mangelson picked off Sawyer Robertson’s first pass attempt and set BYU’s offense up inside the red zone.

Jake Retzlaff couldn’t be stopped after he connected on a 44-yard bomb to Darius Lassiter, putting BYU in front 28-7.

BYU’s pass defense in the second half

To try and get back in the game, Baylor turned to a pass-happy attack in the second half behind Mississippi State transfer Sawyer Roberts. He finished with 324 yards and three touchdowns.

“I’m just glad that Jay [Hill] was able to mix it up a little bit at the end, and we were able to confuse [Robertson] and get some pressure on the offensive line, which I think caused that holding call.”

BYU’s pass defense –one of the best in college football statistically entering the week– gave up passing touchdowns for the first time this season.

They were shorthanded without Evan Johnson, who suffered a shoulder injury a week ago in the win over Kansas State.

The Bears quietly made the game close after BYU’s offense came to a halt in the second half.

But when the offense struggled, BYU’s defense stepped up to the occasion and made plays.

Crew Wakley makes a game-clinching play

None were bigger than Crew Wakley coming up with the game-clinching interception to seal the victory.

Wakley, a former quarterback at Jordan High School and Utah State transfer, said the game-winning pick was probably the best moment of his football career.

#BYU safety Crew Wakley says the interception to clinch the win over Baylor was probably the No. 1 moment of his football career.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/C5jCZfOS26 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) September 28, 2024

“I thought Jay had the right scheme called at the right time. They were looking for maybe a two-high safety look. Crew was able to get over the top of it. So great instincts by Crew.”

BYU’s second-half performance from the offense, with only three points and lapses at times from the defense, will raise questions about how long it can continue this run.

BYU football keeps finding production in their depth

Then, on top of that, the injuries piled up for BYU in the win. Veteran leader Connor Pay exited the game on a stretcher and watched the final quarters on crutches.

Linebacker Harrison Taggart was banged up, forcing Aisea Moa, Sione Moa, and Siale Esera to step into action.

BYU’s running back unit remains a banged-up group, with LJ Martin out due to an ankle injury (he’s expected back for the Arizona game) and Sione I. Moa not making the trip after suffering a setback during the Kansas State win.

The 2024 edition of BYU football keeps getting the job done.

No matter who plays, BYU is finding production.

Finding a way to win a game while facing adversity can only bode well for BYU moving forward.

The vibes are taking Kalani Sitake back to his youth

This group has endless possibilities in a Big 12 Conference that is as wide-open as any league in America.

“I just like the feel and the vibe from the team. It’s a fun team to coach. I freakin love these guys, man,” said Sitake. “We’re having a lot of fun. It’s crazy, because in that tense moment, I had guys behind me having so much with it. It just took me back to playing the game when I was a little kid.”

BYU has a bye week before hosting the Arizona Wildcats on October 12 in Provo.

