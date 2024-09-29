On the Site:
Motorcyclist hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in southern Utah

Sep 28, 2024, 8:23 PM | Updated: 8:30 pm

BY MARK JONES


CEDAR CITY One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in southern Utah.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 14 near milepost 29 in the area of Duck Creek Village.

The UHP said a car was attempting to make a turn, and a motorcyclist didn’t see it. As a result, the motorcycle left the highway.

The motorcyclist was flown by helicopter to an area hospital with severe injuries. The UHP also said the motorcyclist wasn’t wearing a helmet, but is expected to survive.

