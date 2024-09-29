On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Football Vs. Arizona Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Sep 28, 2024, 8:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football returns home after a big win in Stillwater to face a familiar foe in the Arizona Wildcats with an undefeated record and top ten ranking on the line.

The last game for both programs saw vastly different results. The Cats fell to Kansas State in a 31-7 blowout while the Utes topped the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the school’s first Big 12 Conference game.

Check back here for live updates from Rice-Eccles Stadium!

Pregame

First Quarter

RELATED: Utah Football Freshman QB Isaac Wilson To Start Against Arizona Wildcats

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED STORIES

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Settles for Draw In Late-Season Clash With Austin FC

Real Salt Lake battled Austin FC to a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, but it felt like three points were left on the table.

44 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Freshman QB Isaac Wilson To Start Against Arizona Wildcats

Utah Football QB Isaac Wilson will make his third straight start as Cam Rising will miss the Utes' game against Arizona with a hand injury.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Arizona Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football returns home to face a familiar foe in the Arizona Wildcats with an undefeated record and top ten ranking on the line.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Proving They Are Built To Compete In Big 12 After Baylor Win

BYU improves to 5-0, showing they are ready to compete in the Big 12.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reactions From BYU Holding On To Victory At Baylor

The social media buzz after BYU's Big 12 road win over the Bears.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First-Ever Big 12 Road Win At Baylor

No. 22 BYU escapes Baylor with a much-needed road win in Big 12 play.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Football Vs. Arizona Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More