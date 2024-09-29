On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Real Salt Lake Settles for Draw In Late-Season Clash With Austin FC

Sep 28, 2024, 10:36 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

AUSTIN, TexasReal Salt Lake battled Austin FC to a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, but it felt like three points were left on the table.

The MLS playoff race is much closer in the West than it is in the East. Even though RSL already secured a spot in the postseason with a 3-3 draw against Portland, they still need points in order to hold onto a top-three rank.

However, they had to settle for one after a disappointing draw on Matchday 35.

Real Salt Lake Gives Up Late Goals, Draws In Austin

Despite sitting in different spots, there was a shared goal. Three points.

Through the first 45′, Real Salt Lake held a slight advantage in possession, shots, and shots on goal. However, they still had no goals to show for it.

That quickly changed after the break.

In the 48th minute, Matt Crooks finally broke through for Real Salt Lake. Off of a deflection from Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver, Crooks showed off his quick reaction time with an easy tap-in from the middle of the box.

The chippy playstyle that Austin adopted from very early on continued into the second and it came back to bite them.

They were called for two fouls not soon after the goal and then, in the 62nd minute, a foul in the box went to VAR.

It didn’t take long for the officials to give RSL a penalty kick. Diogo Gonçalves strolled up to the spot and placed it in the bottom right corner to double Real’s lead.

With just 25 minutes left in regulation, all RSL had to do was hold on.

As the clock passed the 80th, it appeared they would do just that for three points on the road. But then Austin came knocking.

After scrambling Real’s defense with some misdirection, Jáder Obrian calmly sent a shot into the corner to cut the lead to one.

With the 90th minute in sight, they did it again. An excellent pass by Sebastián Driussi perfectly set up Guilherme Biro behind the back line and he easily pinned it in the back left side of the net.

With the score knotted at 2-2 and RSL seemingly on its heels, six minutes of stoppage time was added.

Even though they had just let Austin equalize with two goals in less than 10 minutes, Real set the tempo over the final six minutes. They had two corner kicks and took three shots over two minutes.

Austin went on the counterattack after forcing the stop and took two shots right after, the first was blocked and the second missed to the right.

Anderson Julio loaded up from long range just before full-time was called but couldn’t bury it and Real Salt Lake was left with just one point.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2024 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Real Salt Lake here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Settles for Draw In Late-Season Clash With Austin FC

Real Salt Lake battled Austin FC to a 2-2 draw at Q2 Stadium on Saturday, but it felt like three points were left on the table.

30 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Freshman QB Isaac Wilson To Start Against Arizona Wildcats

Utah Football QB Isaac Wilson will make his third straight start as Cam Rising will miss the Utes' game against Arizona with a hand injury.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Vs. Arizona Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Utah Football returns home to face a familiar foe in the Arizona Wildcats with an undefeated record and top ten ranking on the line.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Proving They Are Built To Compete In Big 12 After Baylor Win

BYU improves to 5-0, showing they are ready to compete in the Big 12.

6 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reactions From BYU Holding On To Victory At Baylor

The social media buzz after BYU's Big 12 road win over the Bears.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First-Ever Big 12 Road Win At Baylor

No. 22 BYU escapes Baylor with a much-needed road win in Big 12 play.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Real Salt Lake Settles for Draw In Late-Season Clash With Austin FC