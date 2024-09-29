Tao Johnson Picks Off Noah Fifita To Give Utah Fourth-Quarter Spark

SALT LAKE CITY – On the first play of the fourth quarter, Utah Football safety Tao Johnson intercepted Arizona to give the Utes some much-needed momentum.

As the final quarter got started, Utah faced a daunting 16-3 deficit behind a sputtering offense.

Arizona’s secondary was actually the biggest storyline in Rice-Eccles on Saturday with what felt like dozens of pass breakups. But Utah was able to pull one down at a critical moment in the fourth.

And Johnson’s first career interception served as the perfect morale booster for the Utes.

After gaining just 46 yards in the entire third quarter, Utah rattled off a 6-play, 80-yard drive that ended in the first touchdown of the game.

TAO JOHNSON INTERCEPTION!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Johnson also led the defense in tackles through the first three quarters with seven (five solo).

The Utes looked primed to make a fourth-quarter comeback and it was all kickstarted by the pick.

Three Game Day Thoughts From Utes Insider Steve Bartle

1. Night game at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Utah has really leaned into the Dark Mode theme this season. As they should. There is something truly extraordinary about Rice-Eccles at night.

“I don’t know (what it is) but there is something magical about Rice-Eccles and night games,” head coach Kyle Whittingham said in last week’s press conference.

The atmosphere in the stadium tonight should be pretty electric. It’s been a while since the last home game at night for the Utes, there weren’t any last season.

RELATED: Utah Football Vs. Arizona Fan Guide: TV Info, What To Wear, Top Storylines

Utah is also coming off of a rather momentous road victory at Oklahoma State, a rather ideal scenario for homecoming week. This weekend has featured the throwback uniforms, which now have the all-black set to match the Dark Mode theme as well.

There is certainly a lot of excitement for this game, defensive tackle Junior Tafuna summed it up best earlier this week.

“Rice-Eccles is always louder after dark,” he said. “Rice-Eccles is going to be popping, it’s going to be loud and I’m excited, we’re all excited.”

2. A chance to go 5-0 with all the context around the start of this season

Utah football has a chance to do something significant this weekend in the Big 12 Conference.

But first, consider that Utah has seen their star quarterback in four quarters of action this season.

Not only that, but they lost their No. 2 cornerback within the first couple series of the season. Then their veteran defensive leader and top pass rusher have each missed the last two games.

Going to be some big time visitors this weekend! May even be a couple of late additions to the list. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/RTseeVDHc3 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 26, 2024

Yet, Utah has an opportunity tonight night to improve to 5-0 and solidify their standing atop the Big 12. Something many only considered possible if Cam Rising were healthy, let alone Kenan Johnson, Karene Reid, and Connor O’Toole.

Regardless of what happens tonight, Utah has positioned themselves favorably with their best ball ahead of them.

3. Curious to hear about the new concessions process

The fan experience is an important dynamic in football games. In the previous two home games, the experience was less than ideal.

Due to significant concourse congestion issues, Utah Athletics and Rice-Eccles Stadium have changed the process around their concessions.

These issues have centered around empty soda cups at purchase and long lines at refill stations, which exacerbated long-time congestion issues.

Utah fans will now be provided a full soda cup at initial purchase. That eliminates the primary issue of needing to wait in an additional line to fill up the cup with soda, whether initially or as a refill. Additional soda machines have been installed to help speed up the entire process for fans as well.

Curious to hear how much these changes help the fan experience tonight.

For the top Utah Football storylines, follow Utah insider Steve Bartle or check out his coverage on KSLSports.com.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL