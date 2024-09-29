Utah Football Falls Flat Against Arizona Wildcats For First Big 12 Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football suffered its first Big 12 loss on Saturday, falling 23-10 to the Arizona Wildcats, and were left wondering what could have been.

The first two drives saw Utah turn the ball over on downs in the red zone and the offense couldn’t get its legs under them after that. Meanwhile, Arizona kept stacking up field goals and the lead eventually became insurmountable.

The scoring got turned up a bit in the second half but it was still the Wildcats outscoring the Utes, 13-7, to hold on for their first conference win.

Pregame

First Quarter

Arizona won the toss and will defer, Utah is going to start this one with the ball first.#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

As expected, @Isaac_kawika leads Utah out onto the field. He is officially your starter. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

A little up and down to start the game… But that’s two 3rd down conversions already. Good throws from Isaac Wilson as well. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

BIG completion to Dorian Singer for 22 yards, great patience in the pocket from Wilson and delivered a good ball. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah to the Zona 18-yard line with the run game getting going. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

4th and 1 here for Utah, the crowd comes to life… But Arizona gets the stop, Utah turns it over. A promising drive stalls out and the offense exits the field without points. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah marched 64 yards down the field with Wilson going 4/4 for yards but they turn it over on downs. Arizona takes over at the 11-yard line. pic.twitter.com/d5TLIxgvbm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Arizona with 30 quick ones…. They’re going no huddle and Utah is getting calls in late. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

3rd and 6, Zona flagged for a false start. Now 3rd and 11 from the 31… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Alakai Gilman with a big tackle on 3rd down to get the stop… 4th and 9 and Zona will bring the FG unit out. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah’s @alakaigilman with a big hit on 3rd down ends the drive for Arizona. They get on the board first with a field goal. Zona 3, Utah 0#GoUtes — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Utah moves the chains after a Bernard run of six on 1st and a completion to Singer for 11. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

A GREAT ball to Singer on the sideline from Wilson running to his left. Gain of 18 for Singer… He’s got 59 yards already. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Through 1.5 drives, Utah is moving the ball well. Wilson looks comfortable. They’ve got 99 total yards, 76 passing 23 rushing… Just need to be better where it counts in the red zone. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Second Quarter

A Utah screen play gained positive yardage??? — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Oh man, Isaac sails one over Dallan Bentley in the end zone…. Arizona was flagged for offsides though. 1st and 5 at the 22. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Micah Bernard with a 13 yard gain bouncing it outside… Utah 1st and goal from the 9. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah is now 3rd & goal from the 6… Isaac gets out of the pocket, nearly gets it into the end zone but is stopped a yard short… 4th & 1 from the 1… Zona player is down and we’ve got an officials timeout. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah marches down the field again and gets to the 2-yard line. On 4th & 2, Utah throws an incompletion to Caleb Lohner. Utah again leaves points on the field. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Utah nearly gets to Fifita in the end zone on 2nd down and he sails it over McMillan’s head. 3rd & 9 now from the 3 yard line… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah gets the stop after a gain of 7… Arizona will punt from their own 10 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Wilson with a strike to Singer down the middle for another big gain of 28 yards… Followed up by another completion to Singer on the sideline for another 14 yards! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Dorian Singer already has 6 receptions for 101 yards. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah finally gets on the board with a 23-yard field goal. Dorian Singer eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the drive as well. 6 plays, 48 yards, 2:57 TOP Utah 3, Zona 3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Field goal is good! All tied up at 3.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/FRsuxWK6qT — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 29, 2024

Arizona marched right down the field with a 7 play, 75 yard drive and punch it into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Arizona 10, Utah 3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Utah tackling has not been great tonight. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

That’s a big stop for the defense. Let’s see if the punt return can do anything. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah almost blocks the kick but run into the kicker and draw a flag… just running into the kicker and Arizona declines anyway. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Wilson completes a pass to Kuithe over the middle for 14 yards… going tempo too — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

After a 2 yard reception for Singer, Utah takes a timeout with :43 left in the half. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Kuithe unable to haul in the pass and it falls incomplete, Kuithe is also down on the field… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Kuithe up and walks off the field without help. He goes to the injury tent though. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Mycah Pittman with a big reception of 21 yards! Diving effort on the grab. it’s under review though. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Yeah, that’s a catch. Thanks for wasting our time. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Brant Kuithe headed back to the locker room early. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

That’s the half. Utah has out-gained Arizona to the tune of 219 yards vs 169 yards. However, Utah’s inability to get points in the red zone has hurt them tonight. Zona 10, Utah 3 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Third Quarter

Cam Calhoun with a near interception on 3rd down … He had it all the way down to the ground and then it popped loose. Utah defense gets the stop they needed to start the half. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Fano with a great get off on the snap there on 3rd down to force a quick and errant throw from Fifita…. Zona attempting a 56 yard field goal… and that would’ve been good from 70. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Arizona averaging 9.0 yards a pop on the ground was not on my bingo card tonight. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Isaac with a brutal freshman mistake. Never saw the defender right in front of him. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

ope, didn’t see ya there 🫣 pic.twitter.com/PAr9GIErkF — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) September 29, 2024

Arizona has taken the points when they’ve been there and built a 16-3 advantage. Utah desperately needs to get something going here. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Another tough 15 minutes for the Utes and they go into the 4th quarter staring at a 16-3 deficit with Arizona in scoring position yet again. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Fourth Quarter

TAO JOHNSON INTERCEPTION!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah needed something to spark them and the crowd and perhaps they just got it with that Tao Johnson interception. pic.twitter.com/LLBFboVt0T — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Wilson to Singer for 37 yards! And Utah is to the Arizona 20 yard line! Big throw and catch… momentum seems to building… Utah’s got to punch into the end zone — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

CALEB LOHNER TOUCHDOWN!!!! — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

That was a great ID by Isaac… Lohner was not the first option, or second option on that play. Zona lost him in coverage and Wilson found him — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Utah takes advantage of Tao Johnson’s interception and march down the field and punch it into the end zone with a Caleb Lohner 20 yard reception The Utes are back in this one! Utah 10, Zona 16 pic.twitter.com/nuwTTo4kOX — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Multiple flags on the play and apparently we’re taking a commercial break to discuss the penalties… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

FINALLY A CALL AND THE CROWD GOES WILD — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) September 29, 2024

Backbreaking series there for the Utes. They had Arizona 3rd & 11 before they completed a 41-yard pass, which led to a 35-yard touchdown score. Zona 23, Utah 10 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

Final. Utah: 10

Arizona: 23 — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 29, 2024

