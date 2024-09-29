Jeff Flake, GOP senator and BYU grad, endorses Harris.

SALT LAKE CITY — Jeff Flake, a prominent BYU graduate, former Republican Congressman for Arizona, former US ambassador to Turkey and current chair for World Trade Center Utah has endorsed Kamala Harris.

“I’ve served with Kamala in the US Senate. I’ve also served with Tim in the House of Representatives. I know them. I know first of hand of their fine character and love of country,” Flake said in an X.com post announcing his endorsement. “I would encourage all Republicans who feel this way to do the same.”

Flake cited several reasons for his endorsement going outside his party — he does still identify as a conservative, but said in the post he wants to support a candidate who would act in a more uniting way.

“I believe America is a great country. I believe our best days lie ahead. I want to support a candidate for president who believes the same,” Flake said.

He also cited his experience as a foreign ambassador as a reason why he’s turning away from Trump.

“I’ve seen up close that we have very real enemies abroad. We also have vital and indispensable allies,” Flake said. “I want to support a presidential candidate who understands and appreciates the difference.”