Yellow Lake Fire grows to 150 acres in Wasatch county

TIMBER LAKES, Wasatch County — A fire started in the Uinta mountains southeast of Mill Hollow Reservoir on Saturday.

The Yellow Lake Fire has burned about 150 acres through standing trees and dead timber, Utah Fire Info said.



Fire crews are already on scene, including five fire engines, two helicopters and two fire crews.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

911 dispatch said there is smoke visible from surrounding areas, and they ask that people do not report the fire. Wasatch Fire Department said to keep away from Duchesne Ridge as efforts to contain the fire are ongoing.