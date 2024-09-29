On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

Multiple dead, missing in North Carolina amid 'Biblical devastation'

Sep 29, 2024, 10:51 AM

FILE - This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken at 5:46 p.m. EDT and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Helene in the Gulf of Mexico moving towards Florida, Thursday, Sept. 26 2024. (NOAA via AP)

BY BY MARISA SARDONIA, WLOS


BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Officials with the City of Asheville and Buncombe County held a press conference on Saturday, Sept. 28, with updates regarding post-Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

During the afternoon briefing, county officials confirmed there have been “multiple fatalities” in the county following Helene. Identities of the deceased are yet to be confirmed, as next of kin must first be notified.

“You’ve heard us say, ‘catastrophic, devastation within our county.’ I would go a little bit further and say we have Biblical devastation through the county. We’ve had Biblical flooding here, and it has been extremely significant,” Buncombe County Emergency Services Assistant Director Ryan Cole said during Saturday’s 4 p.m. update.

Asheville police chief Mike Lamb confirmed that the department is currently doing welfare checks for residents, which they expect to continue. FEMA, as well as state search and rescue teams, are currently attempting to locate people in Western North Carolina. Local officials have also requested additional National Guard assistance.

The Buncombe County Register of Deeds has developed a web-based form to help people in locating and connecting with residents of Buncombe County. This resource allows individuals to tell the county about anyone who they believe is missing or cannot be reached. This resource is available to anyone within or outside of Buncombe County. This form is available at this link.

People who need help finding friends and family who may have been affected by the storm can also call 828-820-2761 to reach the Family Assistance Center and leave a voicemail.

Chief Mike Lamb says they are currently working on a running list of 60 unaccounted for people.

Local officials reported that the WNC Agricultural Center, which holds approximately 400 people, is now at capacity. However, a shelter location at A-B Tech’s Asheville Campus has just opened for people without pets. This new shelter can hold between 300-500 people.

College officials said a general shelter is open in the A-B Tech/Mission Health Conference Center at 16 Fernihurst Drive (turn off of Victoria Road at the light by the Smith McDowell House). Individuals must bring any bedding and comfort items required. No supplies are provided.

A shelter for people with medical needs is located in A-B Tech’s Ferguson Center for Allied Health & Workforce Development at 10 Genevieve Circle and Victoria Road (across from the entrance to the Mission Health Emergency Department). College officials said individuals must bring any required medical devices or supplies with them. This location supplies power for medical devices.

“People who need to shelter with their pets should go to the emergency shelter located at the WNC Agriculture Center,” a news release from A-B Tech officials said.

The college will remain closed until further notice.

County officials say that cell phone providers estimate it will be at least several more days before service is fully restored. But, the county is exploring setting up a temporary communication center for residents to call their loved ones.

Electric and power restoration is also underway, with officials saying that currently less than 100,000 residents in the county are left without power.

The county is also currently working with Waste Pro to better understand what trash collection in the region will look like.

As of Saturday, Sept. 28, I-26 is open to enter South Carolina, which remains the only access point in and out of the mountains.

