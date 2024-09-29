Woman dead in car crash after fleeing police, boy hospitalized

LAYTON — A woman is dead and her 3-year-old son is in critical condition after the woman allegedly fled police and crashed Sunday.

A Utah Highway Patrol officer said police were attempting to locate a Dodge Caravan. When they found the car, it took off on Interstate 15.

The woman, later identified as 25-year-old Emma Gordhamer, from Holladay, Utah, then tried to exit the freeway at Antelope Drive in Layton but rolled her car due to high speeds, police said.



Gordhamer and the 3-year-old were ejected. Gordhamer died on scene, and the child was sent to the hospital by air ambulance. Police said the child was unrestrained in the car, but it’s not clear if the mother was wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the child has not been released.

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.