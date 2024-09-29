On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Woman dead in car crash after fleeing police, boy hospitalized

Sep 29, 2024, 11:12 AM | Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 2:49 pm

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

LAYTON — A woman is dead and her 3-year-old son is in critical condition after the woman allegedly fled police and crashed Sunday.

A Utah Highway Patrol officer said police were attempting to locate a Dodge Caravan. When they found the car, it took off on Interstate 15.

The woman, later identified as 25-year-old Emma Gordhamer, from Holladay, Utah, then tried to exit the freeway at Antelope Drive in Layton but rolled her car due to high speeds, police said.


Gordhamer and the 3-year-old were ejected. Gordhamer died on scene, and the child was sent to the hospital by air ambulance. Police said the child was unrestrained in the car, but it’s not clear if the mother was wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the child has not been released.

mangled car

A woman is dead and her 3-year-old son is in critical condition after the woman fled police and crashed Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (UHP)

Contributing: Michael Houck, KSL TV

This is a breaking news story and may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard i...

Michael Houck

Man in serious condition after being hit by train

A man is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a train near Salt Lake City Monday morning.

2 hours ago

A peak high above a lake, canyon and farms...

Jacob Freeman

Man dead after BASE jumping in Box Elder County

A man died Monday after BASE jumping off Willard Peak with a wingsuit, north of Pleasant View.

3 hours ago

(Istvan Bartos, KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

Woman dead in car crash after fleeing police, boy hospitalized

A woman is dead and a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after the woman fled police and crashed Sunday.

1 day ago

One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in southern Utah. (Trent Denison...

Mark Jones

Motorcyclist hospitalized following two-vehicle crash in southern Utah

One person was hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in southern Utah.

2 days ago

Police lights...

Michael Houck

Bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by an SUV in Hooper

A man was sent to the hospital after being rear-ended by a car Friday morning.

3 days ago

The Brigham Young University track in Provo, Utah on Aug. 15, 2024....

Carlysle Price

Former BYU track and field sprinter dies after mountain biking accident

A former BYU track and field sprinter passed away Wednesday after a tragic mountain biking accident.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Woman dead in car crash after fleeing police, boy hospitalized