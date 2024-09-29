Woman dead in car crash after fleeing police

LAYTON — A woman is dead and a 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after the woman fled police and crashed Sunday.

A Utah Highway Patrol officer said police were attempting to locate a Dodge Caravan. When they found the car, it took off on Interstate 15.

The woman then tried to exit the freeway at Antelope Drive in Layton, but rolled her car due to high speeds, police said.



Both the woman and the 3-year-old were ejected. The woman died on scene, and the child was airlifted to the hospital.

The identities of the woman and child have not been released.

This is a developing story.