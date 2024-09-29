Sunday Edition: Rachel Miner

Rachel Miner, founder of Bellwether International, sits down with Boyd Matheson this week to discuss her organization and their work around the world to prevent genocide and build up communities. Miner tells Boyd how the work starts at the ground level and she dives into the work that is still needed. Miner also talks about the crucial role women have in waging peace around the world and the impact that comes from elevating women when they are part of the peace process. Finally, Boyd looks at what it takes and why it matters that we preserve and protect, restore, and even rebuild historic and sacred spaces in this episode of Sunday Edition.

