Saints TE Taysom Hill Runs In Two Touchdowns On Back-To-Back Drives

ATLANTA – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill hasn’t had much opportunity so far this year but it didn’t take long for him to make his mark in week four.

Through the first three weeks, Hll had just two rushing touches and two receptions.

The former Cougar was all over the field for the Saints as they went 9-plays and 70 yards for six on their first drive of the game.

Hill had two rushes leading up to the score. The first was a handoff on 3rd down to move the chains and the second was a direct snap on first down for three yards.

He got another direct snap on the two-yard line and followed his blockers to tie the game at 7-7.

Hill made some Saints history with the first-quarter TD. He moved into 10th all-time for Saints touchdowns and fifth all-time for Saints rushing touchdowns.

On the next drive, New Orleans marched down the field once again and called Hill’s number in the red zone.

This time, Derek Carr handed it off to Hill and he maneuvered through the lines to tack on six once again.

Two other locals, Rashid Shaheed and Jamaal Williams, got their first touches on the drive to help the Saints move out in front.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 49 touchdowns during his NFL career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL