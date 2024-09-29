Big Movement For BYU, Utah In The Top 25 For The Big 12 Conference

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the action in week five, the Big 12 Conference has seen a bit of a shakeup in the AP Top 25 Poll.

After their first Big 12 Conference road victory, the BYU Cougars have moved up to No. 17.

Meanwhile, the Utes suffered defeat on their home turf which sent them down eight spots to No. 18 in the latest edition.

“With a bye next week to get healthy – we’re looking at you Rising – the Utes begin the softest part of their schedule over the next three weeks.” – @PKKinahan https://t.co/gxTGpsmsEp — KSL Sports (@kslsports) September 29, 2024

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Looking across the rest of the Big 12 Conference, Iowa State is now the top-ranked program at No. 16, followed closely by BYU at No. 17 and Utah at No. 18. Kansas State got back in the win column and has moved up to No. 20. Those are the four programs represented in the Top 25.

Arizona (106) is the top program receiving votes, while Oklahoma State (8), and Colorado (1) are garnering consideration.

The AP Top 25 Poll

There was a lot of movement in the top of the AP Poll this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide have taken the top spot after an impressive win over the Georgia Bulldogs, who fell to No. 5. The Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, and USC Trojans all moved up two spots this week. Ole Miss fell six spots after a tough loss to Kentucky.

Along with the Wildcats and Cowboys, the USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Northern Illinois Huskies all suffered losses this weekend.

Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC) Texas Longhorns (SEC) Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten) Tennessee Volunteers (SEC) Georgia Bulldogs (SEC) Oregon Ducks (Big Ten) Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten) Miami Hurricanes (ACC) Missouri Tigers (SEC) Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten) USC Trojans (Big Ten) Ole Miss Rebels (SEC) LSU Tigers (SEC) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent) Clemson Tigers (ACC) Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12) BYU Cougars (Big 12) Utah Utes (Big 12) Oklahoma Sooners (SEC) Kansas State (Big 12) Boise State Broncos (MWC) Louisville Cardinals (ACC) Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten) Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten) UNLV Rebels (MWC)

