On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Big Movement For BYU, Utah In The Top 25 For The Big 12 Conference

Sep 29, 2024, 12:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the action in week five, the Big 12 Conference has seen a bit of a shakeup in the AP Top 25 Poll.

After their first Big 12 Conference road victory, the BYU Cougars have moved up to No. 17.

Meanwhile, the Utes suffered defeat on their home turf which sent them down eight spots to No. 18 in the latest edition.

The Rest of The Big 12 Rankings

Looking across the rest of the Big 12 Conference, Iowa State is now the top-ranked program at No. 16, followed closely by BYU at No. 17 and Utah at No. 18.  Kansas State got back in the win column and has moved up to No. 20. Those are the four programs represented in the Top 25.

Arizona (106) is the top program receiving votes, while Oklahoma State (8), and Colorado (1) are garnering consideration.

The AP Top 25 Poll

There was a lot of movement in the top of the AP Poll this week. The Alabama Crimson Tide have taken the top spot after an impressive win over the Georgia Bulldogs, who fell to No. 5. The Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, and USC Trojans all moved up two spots this week. Ole Miss fell six spots after a tough loss to Kentucky.

Along with the Wildcats and Cowboys, the USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Northern Illinois Huskies all suffered losses this weekend.

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide (SEC)
  2. Texas Longhorns (SEC)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (Big Ten)
  4. Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
  5. Georgia Bulldogs (SEC)
  6. Oregon Ducks (Big Ten)
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions (Big Ten)
  8. Miami Hurricanes (ACC)
  9. Missouri Tigers (SEC)
  10. Michigan Wolverines (Big Ten)
  11. USC Trojans (Big Ten)
  12. Ole Miss Rebels (SEC)
  13. LSU Tigers (SEC)
  14. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (Independent)
  15. Clemson Tigers (ACC)
  16. Iowa State Cyclones (Big 12)
  17. BYU Cougars (Big 12)
  18. Utah Utes (Big 12)
  19. Oklahoma Sooners (SEC)
  20. Kansas State (Big 12)
  21. Boise State Broncos (MWC)
  22. Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
  23. Indiana Hoosiers (Big Ten)
  24. Illinois Fighting Illini (Big Ten)
  25. UNLV Rebels (MWC)

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big Movement For BYU, Utah In The Top 25 For The Big 12 Conference

Both BYU and Utah made big moves up and down the latest edition of the AP Top 25 after the action in week five.

50 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints TE Taysom Hill Runs In Two Touchdowns On Back-To-Back Drives

Former BYU QB Taysom Hill hasn't had much opportunity so far this year but it didn't take long for him to make his mark in week four.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UHC’s Tij Iginla To Make Preseason NHL Debut On Sunday Against Avalanche

After becoming the first draft selection in franchise history this past summer, 2024 No. 6 overall pick Tij Iginla will make his first ever preseason debut with the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday against the Colorado Avalanche.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

PK: This Year’s Big 12 Conference Is Full Of Surprises

Two weeks into the season, Big 12 conference football has produced several surprises with probably more to come.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ana Tejada Rocket Propels Utah Royals FC To Win Over Racing Louisville

The Utah Royals FC ended its three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over the Racing Louisville FC at America First Field on Saturday.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Falls Flat Against Arizona Wildcats For First Big 12 Loss

Utah Football suffered its first Big 12 loss on Saturday, falling 23-10 to the Arizona Wildcats,  and were left wondering what could have been.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Big Movement For BYU, Utah In The Top 25 For The Big 12 Conference