Teen drivers should be educated on emergency preparedness

SALT LAKE CITY — When it comes to getting teen drivers prepared for the emergencies that can arise on Utah’s streets and highways, the message is the same: You have to talk literally about it.

Not through text messages. Not on social media. You have to have a conversation.

Just get ready for your teen to respond.

“Two-way communication … that’s what we suggest with parents and teen drivers,” said Mitch Shaw, spokesman for the Utah Department of Transportation. “Talk with your teen driver. They are the least experienced drivers usually so let them know being prepared is important. You don’t want them to hesitate (coming to you) if something happens.”

Congress, with the help of the American Red Cross, has designated the month of September as National Preparedness Month, a time to create emergency kits for your home and car, as well as prepare your houses and autos for any potential problems during the fall and winter.

The American Red Cross of Utah is using this time to highlight the need for car emergency kits for each vehicle regardless of the age of the driver. “People are moving here all the time, so we want to make sure they’re aware (of the need for car emergency kits),” said Sarah Martin, from the American Red Cross of Utah. “Remember, your kids, including your teens, see what you do and are more likely to copy what you do … and we all want to be prepared.” These car emergency kits will be very useful when a driver is stranded in their car, is involved in a car accident, stuck in a snowbank, discovers there is no gas, and other unforeseen circumstances. Teens often tend to drive older vehicles with various mechanical problems. They are also some of the least experienced drivers on the roads who may be driving in inclement weather in the upcoming months, putting them at a higher risk of car emergencies. Representatives from AAA believe in the need to be more direct with teen drivers about the dangers on the road, especially in the winter. “We advocate for teenage education when it comes to driving,” said John Treanor, spokesman for AAA of the Mountain West group, which includes Utah. “And it’s especially important they know it’s never too early to be prepared for an emergency.” Car emergency kits can be placed in a cardboard box of the desired size and should include water, blankets, a change of clothes, jumper cables, portable cellphone chargers, and some nonperishable snacks. The experts noted that it does not matter how many things you have or even the cost of the things you have in the box. Simply having the kit is enough. Anything to keep everyone — including teenagers — safe on the road. “If teenagers wore their seat belts, didn’t speed, and were not distracted when driving, they would be safer in the car,” Shaw said. “And if they do not drive with any friends in the car for the first six months, they’d be safer. Having one or two friends in the car doubles their risk of a serious accident.” “Teens especially have to be prepared,” he continued. “(The car emergency kits) are like a life jacket. It’s a really good thing to have, even though you hope you don’t need it. We want to help teen drivers understand that.”