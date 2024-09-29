On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
49ers LB Fred Warner Picks Off Brissett, Takes It Back For Touchdown

Sep 29, 2024, 3:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PHILADELPHIA – Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner had potentially the highlight of the week in the NFL as the 49ers hosted the Patriots on Sunday.

Early in the second quarter, Warner intercepted Jacoby Brissett, got up off the turf, and took it over 40 yards before diving toward the pylon for a touchdown.

The score was just the second of Warner’s career.

However, it was far from his first forced turnover. In fact, he is already up to five on the season.

He had one forced fumble in the season opener against the New York Jets. In week two, the former Cougar was all over the field in Minnesota. He had two forced fumbles and an interception to increase his season total to four.

On top of the pick-six, Warner led San Francisco in tackles in the first half with seven (four solo).

Going into the break, the Niners had all of the momentum and led 20-3. Unfortunately, both Warner and TE George Kittle suffered injuries late in the half and were labeled as questionable to return after halftime.

About Fred Warner

Before his time in the NFL, the San Marcos, California native played at BYU from 2014-17.

During his four seasons in Provo, the linebacker recorded 264 total tackles, 158 solo tackles, 6.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, seven interceptions, 13 pass breakups, and two touchdowns.

Warner was selected by the Niners with the No. 70 overall pick during the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Warner had 130 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, one interception, and 10 pass breakups in 17 regular season games.

Last year, the All-Pro linebacker posted 132 total tackles, 82 solo tackles, 2.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, four interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

During his seven seasons in the league, Warner has recorded 766 total tackles, 493 solo tackles, 9 sacks, 11 forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, eight interceptions, 46 pass breakups, and one touchdown.

During his career in the postseason, Warner has posted 97 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 12 playoff games.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

PHILADELPHIA – Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner had potentially the highlight of the week in the NFL as the 49ers hosted the Patriots on Sunday. Early in the second quarter, Warner intercepted Jacoby Brissett, got up off the turf, and took it over 40 yards before diving toward the pylon for a touchdown.

