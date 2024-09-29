49ers LB Fred Warner Picks Off Brissett, Takes It Back For Touchdown

PHILADELPHIA – Former BYU linebacker Fred Warner had potentially the highlight of the week in the NFL as the 49ers hosted the Patriots on Sunday.

Early in the second quarter, Warner intercepted Jacoby Brissett, got up off the turf, and took it over 40 yards before diving toward the pylon for a touchdown.

The score was just the second of Warner’s career.

However, it was far from his first forced turnover. In fact, he is already up to five on the season.

He had one forced fumble in the season opener against the New York Jets. In week two, the former Cougar was all over the field in Minnesota. He had two forced fumbles and an interception to increase his season total to four.

Go Fred go‼️ pic.twitter.com/P9oTF9PHxR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) September 29, 2024

On top of the pick-six, Warner led San Francisco in tackles in the first half with seven (four solo).

Going into the break, the Niners had all of the momentum and led 20-3. Unfortunately, both Warner and TE George Kittle suffered injuries late in the half and were labeled as questionable to return after halftime.

About Fred Warner

