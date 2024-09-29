Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Four Touchdowns In Return From Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love returned to the field after missing two weeks and went through some ups and downs in week four.

In a 31-29 loss to the Vikings, Love completed 32 of his 52 pass attempts for 389 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions, matching an unfortunate career-high.

From the tunnel to the Tundra#MINvsGB pic.twitter.com/LLmLZ4OipE — Green Bay Packers (@packers) September 29, 2024

Turnovers Plague Green Bay In Two-Point Loss To Minnesota

The first four drives for the Packers went about as poorly as they could have with two interceptions and two missed field goals.

While Love and the Green Bay offense got its legs under them, Minnesota didn’t give them a break. The Vikings scored touchdowns on four of their first five drives and built a 28-0 lead as the first half neared its end.

The Packers got its first break with less than a minute until the break. After a three-and-out and punt, Minnesota’s return man muffed the catch and the Packers dove on the ball.

Set up in the red zone, Love found Jayden Reed for the first score of the game.

After a pair of first-half interceptions, the Packers faced a big deficit. Just before the break, Love found Reed for the first score of the game. pic.twitter.com/5NA2sD9NDo — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) September 29, 2024

The third quarter played out pretty similarly to the first half for Green Bay.

The three drives they went on ended in two punts and a turnover on downs. Finally, as the third quarter ended and the fourth got started, the Packers turned up the heat.

It started with an 11-play, 89-yard drive that ended in a Dontayvion Wicks touchdown.

All of Green Bay’s third-quarter drives ended without points. They broke that trend early in the fourth to drop the lead to 14. pic.twitter.com/DtAUhjPjTF — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) September 29, 2024

It was a quick turnaround after that score for the Packers.

A strip sack on second down once again set up the Green Bay offense with excellent field position.

Love capitalized with his third touchdown of the day, this time to tight end Tucker Kraft. Kraft caught the ball near the left sideline and powered through purple jerseys for six. The Packers opted to go for two and converted to drop the lead to six.

A Minnesota fumble set the Packers offense up just outside the red zone. Love connected with Kraft and all of the sudden a 21-point lead was cut to 6. pic.twitter.com/ylWllOCGjX — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) September 29, 2024

The comeback was nearly complete.

But, after a Minnesota field goal and back-to-back drives with turnovers, Green Bay faced a nine-point deficit with less than three minutes on the clock.

It only took them five plays and less than 90 seconds to march the length of the field but it ended up being not enough.

The Vikings buried a field goal to increase the lead to nine. Love found Wicks for a fourth TD in the final minute but the comeback ended up being too little, too late. pic.twitter.com/AT1cqNpmkb — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) September 29, 2024

In a two-point loss with four turnovers, it felt like Green Bay let the week four win slip through their fingers.

Love and the Packers will look for redemption as they travel to SoFi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 6.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

