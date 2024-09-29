On the Site:
How to help Hurricane Helene victims

Sep 29, 2024, 5:27 PM

Helene brought damaging conditions hundreds of miles from where it made landfall including Valdosta...

Helene brought damaging conditions hundreds of miles from where it made landfall including Valdosta, Georgia. (Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource)

(Mike Stewart/AP via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY CNN


(CNN) — Millions across the southeastern United States are reeling in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The storm made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 hurricane – the strongest on record to strike the area.

As one of the largest storms the Gulf of Mexico has seen in the last century, Helene’s effects are widespread, bringing catastrophic flooding, damaging winds, and life-threatening conditions hundreds of miles inland. Local authorities have reported more than 90 people dead across 5 states. North Carolina is particularly hard-hit with telecommunications knocked out and roads washed away in devastated parts of the state.

For ways to help those left in Helene’s aftermath, check out the form below or click here.

How to help Hurricane Helene victims