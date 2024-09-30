Ravens LB Kyle Van Noy Forces Fumble, Sets Up Lamar Jackson Touchdown

BALTIMORE – Former BYU linebacker Kyle Van Noy forced Buffalo QB Josh Allen to fumble in the third quarter, setting up a Ravens touchdown.

The Bills went with a trick play and when the ball got back to Allen and he loaded up to throw, Van Noy dove out to get his hands on the ball.

Baltimore safety Kyle Hamilton was able to recover the fumble to bring the Ravens offense out on the field.

It took just six plays for Lamar Jackson to lead the offense 59 yards into the end zone for six.

The Van Noy forced fumble set up the fourth TD of the night that gave the Ravens an 18-point lead.

QB1 for 6 ❗❗ Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/ITqgCv9knM — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 30, 2024

Leading up to the big play, Van Noy had two solo tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Ravens looked primed to hand Buffalo its first loss of the season.

About Kyle Van Noy

After a standout career at BYU, Van Noy was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Following two and a half seasons with Detroit, the linebacker was traded to New England. Van Noy played the next three and a half seasons with the Patriots and helped New England win a pair of Super Bowls.

After the 2019 season, the linebacker signed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins released Van Noy after one season in South Beach and he returned to New England on a two-year deal. The 2021 season was the lone year of Van Noy’s second stint with the Patriots.

Van Noy signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in May 2022.

The linebacker recorded 46 total tackles, 30 solo tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and three pass breakups during the regular season. In Los Angeles’ postseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Van Noy had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and a pass breakup.

After one year in Los Angeles, Van Noy joined the Ravens.

Following his first season in Baltimore, Van Noy built his career totals to 500 total tackles, 338 solo tackles, 42.5 sacks, 12 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, three interceptions, one touchdown, and 33 pass breakups. He’s played in 142 games in his career.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL