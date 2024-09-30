LocalsInTheNFL Week Four Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The fourth week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week four.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week five of the 2024 NFL season begins on October 3 as the Atlanta Falcons host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Four: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

In The Statsheet

Two former BYU running backs, Jamaal Williams and Tyler Allgeier, faced off as the Falcons hosted the Saints. Williams took three carries for 11 yards and also caught two passes for eight yards. Allgeier had eight carries for 60 yards and pulled down two receptions for 20 yards. Allgeier and the Flacons came out on top, 26-24.

Former Weber State Wildcat WR Rashid Shaheed was a top receiver for the Saints in week four. He caught eight passes for 83 yards and tacked on two rushes for 14 yards.

Judge Memorial High star Kaden Elliss helped the Falcons cool down a burning-hot Saints offense with six tackles (five solo) and one quarterback hit.

Former Ute Clark Phillips III had three total tackles (two solo) against New Orleans.

Former Ute defensive back Jaylon Johnson had five solo tackles and a tackle for loss as the Bears defeated the Rams, 24-18.

Former BYU safety Zayne Anderson posted one solo tackle against the Vikings.

Two former Utes, Julian Blackmon and Matt Gay, helped the Colts hand the Steelers their first loss in week four. Blackmon had six total tackles (three solo), o.5 sacks, and one QB hit. Gay went 2/3 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points.

Two more former Utes, Jonah Elliss and Cody Barton, contributed to Denver’s dominant defensive performance against the Jets. Elliss had three tackles (one solo), 0.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, and one QB hit. Barton led the team in total tackles with 10 (four solo).

Bingham High standout Jay Tufele recorded two total tackles (one solo) as Cincinnati defeated Carolina for their first win of the season.

Another Bingham High star, Dalton Schultz, helped the Texans top the Jaguars. He caught three passes for 34 yards.

Former BYU CB Michael Davis had one tackle in the Commanders’ big week four win.

Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky sent away three punts for 133 total yards (44.3 average) and a long of 47 yards.

Orem High alum Alohi Gilman had three total tackles for the Chargers in a loss to Kansas City.

Former Utah safety Marcus Williams had two total tackles (one solo) on Sunday Night Football.

Also on SNF, two former Utes got into the stat sheet for the Bills. Dalton Kincaid pulled down five receptions for 47 yards. Cole Bishop had six total tackles (two solo).

Secured The Win

Former SUU Thunderbird Braxton Jones and the Bears O-Line only allowed three sacks on No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams as Chicago topped Los Angeles.

Former BYU Cougar Blake Freeland and the Colts defeated the Steelers, 27-24, to improve to 2-2.

Former Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles and the Broncos allowed no sacks and only two quarterback hits in a narrow one-point win over New York.

Weber State alum Sua Opeta helped the Buccaneers on the front line as they beat the Eagles, 33-16.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels and the Texans kept the Jaguars winless with a 24-20 victory in week four.

Two Utah High School standouts, Jackson Powers-Johnson and Andre James, held it down for the Raiders as they escaped with a four-point win over Cleveland.

Former BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia and the Chiefs improved to 4-0 with a seven-point road win over the Chargers.

