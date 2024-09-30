On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Tree of Life exhibit to open at Thanksgiving Point

Sep 29, 2024, 10:45 PM | Updated: 10:54 pm

Dan Rascon's Profile Picture

BY DAN RASCON


KSLTV.com

LEHI A first-of-its-kind exhibit will soon open its doors to the public at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi.

It’s called the Tree of Life — a project eight years in the making.

Founded in 1995, by Alan and Karen Ashton, Thanksgiving Point has become an iconic landmark off Interstate 15 at the Point of the Mountain in Utah County. Known for its 55 acres of gardens and landscape along with a variety of museums.

The new Tree of Life exhibit, which is based on a vision by Book of Mormon prophet Lehi, is being constructed on the far south end of the gardens. For visitors, it will be an awe-inspiring and larger-than-life interactive experience that spans more than two acres.

The tree will tower 40 feet high, and leading to the tree will be a 165-foot long Iron Rod and off to the side a 35-foot tall Great and Spacious Building.

A Tree of Life exhibit, which is based on a vision by Book of Mormon prophet Lehi, will open in October at Thanksgiving Point in Utah County. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

An exhibit for all

Karen Ashton said this is an exhibit for all to enjoy no matter your religion or walk of life.

“This is a story told all over the world. Every culture has its representation of the Tree of Life,” she said to KSL TV.

“What you feel when you see this is love,” said Angela Johnson, the sculptor and visionary behind the project. “The detail should engender that feeling inside of curiosity what is going on tell me the story.”

The exhibit will also include 120 larger-than-life bronze statues representing people and cultures from across the world as they travel the path either towards or away from the tree.

“It either takes us in a path of light and progression, or it moves us into a place of confusion and chaos,” Johnson said.

Utah County glassmaker Andrew Shaffer has taken on the intricate artistic task of making the fruit of the tree representing the love of God.

A Tree of Life exhibit, which is based on a vision by Book of Mormon prophet Lehi, will open in October at Thanksgiving Point in Utah County. (Dan Rascon, KSL TV)

Using basic tools

“I’m using basic tools that have been around for thousands of years,” Shaffer said. “I think it’s an appropriate material to show light, because actually, glass was responsible for showing the light of God.”

And it’s this light, peace and love of God the Ashton’s are hoping all will experience as they walk the path of the Tree of Life exhibit.

“May this little spot on the earth be a place where people can contemplate this great plan and story, and especially the sacrifice of the Son of God, for all of us,” Karen Ashton said.

The exhibit is in its final construction phase and is scheduled to open to the pubic in mid to late October.

For more behind the scenes stories and insight into this undertaking watch Dan Rascon’s 30-minute documentary – “The Tree of Life Rooted in Eternity” – on Saturday, Oct. 5 at noon after the Saturday morning session of general conference on KSL TV.

 

