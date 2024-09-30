On the Site:
Major outage: Verizon confirms it’s working to restore service after widespread complaints

Sep 30, 2024, 10:34 AM | Updated: 11:13 am

FILE: A general view of a Verizon store on September 15, 2022 in Levittown, New York, United States. Many families along with businesses are suffering the effects of inflation as the economy is dictating a change in spending habits. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


New York (CNN) Verizon has confirmed an outage affecting some of its mobile phone users that sparked a flurry of complaints on social media about disruptions to placing calls and accessing the internet.

“We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers,” a Verizon spokesperson told CNN Monday. “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

The outage appeared to start happening around 9 a.m. MT, with roughly 100,000 reports from customers on DownDetector, a site that tracks complaints about service outages.

Complaints to Verizon’s verified account on X show that customers have been frustrated by a lack of cell service and an inability to connect to the network. The outage appears to have been ongoing for several hours, beginning mid-morning Monday.

Many Verizon iPhone customers complained that their phones had been stuck in “SOS” mode Monday morning, allowing only emergency calls via satellite.

Verizon has 114.2 million subscribers in the United States, according to its website.

Consumer

