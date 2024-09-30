On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

DirecTV agrees to buy Dish for $1

Sep 30, 2024, 7:10 AM

DirecTV announced September 30 it’s buying rival Dish Network, ending multiple decades of on-and-...

DirecTV announced September 30 it’s buying rival Dish Network, ending multiple decades of on-and-off talks about the satellite services merging. (Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters)

(Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, RAMISHAH MARUF AND LIAM REILLY, CNN


KSLTV.com

New York (CNN) DirecTV announced Monday it’s buying rival Dish Network, ending multiple decades of on-and-off talks about the satellite services merging.

The companies have struggled to retain subscribers in the streaming era. As platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon’s Prime Video have gained traction, peeling millions of subscribers away from pay TV with lower price tags and on-demand content, DirecTV and Dish have found it increasingly difficult to justify rising subscription costs, worsening already dramatic cord-cutting.

The companies said the “combination of DirecTV and Dish will benefit US video consumers by creating a more robust competitive force in a video industry dominated by streaming services owned by large tech companies and programmers.”

Under the deal, DirecTV will pay Dish’s owner, EchoStar, just $1 for Dish in exchange for assuming its billions of dollars in debt.

If they combine, the new service would have about 20 million subscribers with DirecTV accounting for over 11 million of that number. Yet this figure pales compared to DirecTV’s 20.3 million peak TV subscriber base in 2015 when AT&T bought a majority stake in the company.

DirecTV was founded by Hughes Electronics in 1994. AT&T bought the company in 2015 and sold half of the company to private equity firm TPG in 2021. It sold the remaining half to TPG on Monday.

Dish Network is a subsidiary of EchoStar Corporation (SATS), which also owns Sling TV and rights to wireless spectrum used for cell phone communications, Shares jumped nearly 3% in premarket trading.

A long time coming

Reports and rumors of a merger have been circulating for years. In 2014, Bloomberg reported former Dish chairman Charlie Ergen reached out to former DirecTV CEO Mike White.

But before that, the US government had blocked a proposed $19 billion merger of the companies in 2002 on competitive grounds. Echostar had to pay a $600 million breakup fee to Hughes, which at that time was owned by General Motors.

The agreement Monday offers DirecTV a way of cutting burgeoning costs while offering EchoStar a way to address its debt problem. The deal also strengthens the duo’s foothold in the industry, allowing them to more easily compete with pay TV rivals and streaming services.

Antitrust regulators’ wariness of satellite TV mergers comes from a time when such companies were the only providers available to viewers in suburban and rural areas, which tended to be less dense population-wise and weren’t patronized by cable networks over high infrastructure costs.

Yet, as broadband companies have increasingly provided remote viewers with a breadth of solutions, the competitive repercussions of such mergers have become less acute.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

DirecTV announced September 30 it’s buying rival Dish Network, ending multiple decades of on-and-...

Jordan Valinsky, Ramishah Maruf and Liam Reilly, CNN

DirecTV agrees to buy Dish for $1

DirecTV announced Monday it’s buying rival Dish Network, ending multiple decades of on-and-off talks about the satellite services merging.

3 hours ago

Dirty soda is a non-alcoholic drink combined with creams, flavored syrups or fruit. The beverages a...

Ramishah Maruf, CNN

Dirty soda shops want to be the next Starbucks

Dirty soda is a non-alcoholic drink combined with creams, flavored syrups or fruit. The beverages are ingrained into Mormon culture in the Mountain West, where the faith prohibits consuming coffee and alcohol.

2 days ago

Lehi homes...

Daniel Woodruff

Author speaks in Utah on solutions to affordable housing crisis

A national expert on housing came to Utah to highlight what he said are solutions to the affordable housing crisis.

3 days ago

Attorney General Merrick Garland, center, speaks with reporters about an antitrust lawsuit against ...

Darby Sparks

AI software allegedly used to inflate rent nationwide could be affecting Utah market

About half of Americans are considered rent burdened, or paying over thirty-percent of their paychecks on rent.

3 days ago

A sign directing Utah County residents to the budget open house meeting on Sept. 26, 2024...

Daniel Woodruff

Utah County leaders pitch 48% tax hike to residents at open house

Utah County wants to raise taxes by 48%, and leaders are trying to show taxpayers exactly where that money would go.

4 days ago

A Boeing 737 Max jet, piloted by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson, prepare...

Pete Muntean, CNN

NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety warning for some Boeing 737s, including 737 MAX

The NTSB is issuing “urgent safety recommendations” for some Boeing 737s—including the embattled 737 MAX line— warning that critical flight controls could jam.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

DirecTV agrees to buy Dish for $1