LOCAL NEWS

West Valley City home deemed total loss after house fire; residents uninjured

Sep 30, 2024, 11:33 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY – A group of residents was displaced from a home in West Valley City after a fire destroyed it Sunday night. The home was deemed a total loss, according to the West Valley City Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Scott Hall said the fire department was called out at approximately 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They arrived at the home near 4000 West and Omega Way to find an “excessive fire” in the single-story home, Hall said.


All residents in the home were able to get out safely without injuries, but there were two dogs stuck inside as it burned.

“Two dogs were found alive in the structure; a third dog was found outside,” the fire department said.

Hall said 35 firefighters responded to the call, and they were able to put the flames out within 20 or 25 minutes. The fire department said later it was under 20. Unfortunately, it was not quick enough to save the home, which the department estimated took a total of $400,000 in damage.

A home was completely destroyed in a house fire in West Valley City on Sept. 29, 2024. (West Valley...

