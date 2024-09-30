TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Home Game Against Arizona

PROVO, Utah – No. 17 BYU football is riding high after a 5-0 start.

When the Cougars return to action after the bye week, they will take on the Arizona Wildcats, another team on a high.

The game will take place on Saturday, October 12 in Provo.

On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for the week seven slate. BYU football will host Arizona at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX.

It’s the fifth game on network FOX in the Kalani Sitake era. BYU teams are 0-4 on FOX under Sitake. The most recent appearance on FOX was last season at West Virginia. BYU lost that game 37-7.

BYU’s other FOX appearances under Sitake were in 2016 at Utah, Washington in 2018, and Oregon in 2022. It’s the first network FOX game in Provo.

Arizona, a new member of the Big 12 Conference, is 3-1, 1-0 in Big 12 play after upsetting the Utah Utes in Salt Lake last week.

The Wildcats host Texas Tech this week at 9 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.

Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season

Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13

Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15

Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14

Sept. 21 — BYU 38, Kansas State 9

Sept. 28 — BYU 34, Baylor 28

October 12 | Arizona Wildcats

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)

TV: FOX

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

October 26 | at UCF Knights

Location: Orlando, Florida

Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 9 | at Utah Utes

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Stadium: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN Network)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

November 30 | Houston Cougars

Location: Provo, Utah

Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: TBA

TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)

Radio: KSL NewsRadio

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper