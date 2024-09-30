TV Info, Kickoff Time Revealed For BYU’s Home Game Against Arizona
Sep 30, 2024, 11:00 AM
PROVO, Utah – No. 17 BYU football is riding high after a 5-0 start.
When the Cougars return to action after the bye week, they will take on the Arizona Wildcats, another team on a high.
The game will take place on Saturday, October 12 in Provo.
On Monday, the Big 12 Conference announced kickoff times for the week seven slate. BYU football will host Arizona at 2 p.m. (MT) on FOX.
It’s the fifth game on network FOX in the Kalani Sitake era. BYU teams are 0-4 on FOX under Sitake. The most recent appearance on FOX was last season at West Virginia. BYU lost that game 37-7.
BYU’s other FOX appearances under Sitake were in 2016 at Utah, Washington in 2018, and Oregon in 2022. It’s the first network FOX game in Provo.
Arizona, a new member of the Big 12 Conference, is 3-1, 1-0 in Big 12 play after upsetting the Utah Utes in Salt Lake last week.
The Wildcats host Texas Tech this week at 9 p.m. (MDT) on FOX.
Remaining BYU Football schedule for the 2024 season
Aug. 31 – BYU 41, Southern Illinois 13
Sept. 6 – BYU 18, SMU 15
Sept. 14 – BYU 34, Wyoming 14
Sept. 21 — BYU 38, Kansas State 9
Sept. 28 — BYU 34, Baylor 28
October 12 | Arizona Wildcats
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 2 p.m. (MDT)
TV: FOX
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 18 | Oklahoma State Cowboys
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
October 26 | at UCF Knights
Location: Orlando, Florida
Stadium: FBC Mortgage Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 9 | at Utah Utes
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 16 | Kansas Jayhawks
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 23 | at Arizona State Sun Devils
Location: Tempe, Arizona
Stadium: Mountain America Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN Network)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
November 30 | Houston Cougars
Location: Provo, Utah
Stadium: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Kickoff: TBA
TV: TBD (ESPN or FOX networks)
Radio: KSL NewsRadio
