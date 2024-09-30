Reduced Concession Prices Announced For Utah Jazz And Hockey Club Games At The Delta Center

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- For many sports fans across the Salt Lake Valley, attending Utah Jazz games and now Utah Hockey Club games at the Delta Center is a favorite way to support their teams along with the spectacular in-game entertainment and environment. However, the price of the experience can be a problem when fans find themselves spending just as much on food and drinks at the concession stands as they did on their ticket for the game. For many, the cost is too much to justify seeing their team in person. An announcement Monday morning looks to make attending games more accessible by lessening the hit on your wallet.

With openers for both the Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club right around the corner, the Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) introduced budget-friendly concession options at the Delta Center for Jazz and UHC home games during the 2024-2025 seasons. The new initiative based on fan feedback will save you more than 45% on five select items, empowering fans to get a drink, snack, dinner, and dessert for just $14 total.

Concessions Designed To Save You Money At Jazz And Hockey Club Games

The following five items will see significant markdowns throughout the Delta Center:

Dasani Bottled Water- $2

Box of Popcorn- $3

Nachos- $3

Hot Dogs- $3

Farr’s Ice Cream- $3

All this affordable gameday grub can be found throughout the Level 3 and Level 5 concourses, with the $2 Dasani Bottled Water available at all vendors. Other locations to keep on your radar when attending games at the Delta Center are the Craft Shops, Tenders, Summit Snacks, and all Farr’s Ice Cream stations.

Starting this season, five of the most popular @deltacenter concession items will cost between $2-$3 at all Utah Jazz and @utahhockeyclub games 🌭🍿🍨https://t.co/aRu41MIMQH pic.twitter.com/7NVB8B4VMX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 30, 2024

Your fan faves, even better 🍿 We’re excited to announce $2 and $3 concession offerings, available at all #UtahHC games at @deltacenter. pic.twitter.com/F33MKu2BHX — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) September 30, 2024

For comparison, the most expensive concessions for an NBA/NHL arena last year were found at Madison Square Garden, where you could buy a hot dog for a whopping $9, three times as expensive as the new reduced prices at the Delta Center.

With the Delta Center set to host more events than it ever has, SEG wants to make sure that Jazz and Hockey Club die-hards with every budget can pack the house with an affordable in-arena experience thanks to the new Fan-Friendly selections.

“Today marks an unprecedented step in our continuous commitment to elevating the fan experience at Delta Center,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group. “By introducing fan-favorite concessions at incredible prices, we’re showing fans that we are listening to their needs, and, there is no better time than now to take this step as more people than ever will attend games at Delta Center this season, as we prepare to host over 80 nights of sports entertainment between the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club.”

Over the 82 home games for both the Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club, the Delta Center could see 1.3 million fans during its first season hosting both basketball and hockey.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

Want more Utah Jazz and Utah Hockey Club coverage? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.