Wendover woman severely assaulted outside her home by teen girl, police say

WENDOVER — A 19-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday after police say a 17-year-old girl assaulted her outside her home. The teen was issued a citation and sent home with a parent before police learned of the extent of the woman’s injuries. Police said Monday the case is still under investigation.

According to the Wendover City Police Department, the assault took place just before 2:30 p.m. near Toana Lane. Police responded to the area after someone called to report the assault. The teen “had assaulted the 19-year-old,” and then left the area, police said.

The woman was taken to Salt Lake City in an ambulance.

Meanwhile, police received a call from the parent of the teen suspect, who volunteered to meet with police. The teen was issued a criminal citation for assault with bodily injuries, a class B misdemeanor, and released with her parent back home to West Wendover, Nevada.

“Several hours later, the Wedover City Police Department was contacted by the victim’s family advising the 19-year-old had sustained serious bodily injuries from the assault,” police said.

The department did not say whether additional charges would be recommended or filed, but said it would be working with the Tooele County juvenile prosecutor on the case.

Police asked anyone with information pertaining to the investigation to call (435) 665-7010.