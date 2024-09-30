On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Ice Castles returning for another winter in Midway

Sep 30, 2024, 2:55 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

BY JACOB FREEMAN


MIDWAY — Ice Castles will be returning to Soldier Hollow Nordic Center with a new design and “plenty of fairytale experiences.”

The Utah company announced Monday that construction on the popular winter attraction is set to begin in late October. Ice Castles hopes to open to the public in late December or early January — weather permitting, of course.

“Ice Castles construction will begin in late October where a team of approximately 20 ice artisans will spend several weeks building the experience using icicles that they grow, harvest, and hand-place one-by-one,” a spokesperson for Ice Castles said.

Ice Castles started out in Utah in 2011, but they’ve since opened attractions in Minnesota, New Hampshire and two in Colorado.

“We are excited to return to Utah where the magic started years ago to create an enchanting experience for our guests,” said Ice Castles’ CEO Kyle Standifird. “Our team is eager to craft something truly unique in Midway, along with a clash of fire and ice as flames dance amidst the Ice Castles backdrop.”

Standifird alluded to a “fiery new twist” on the Ice Castles attraction for this season: a nightly fire show will accompany the already-dazzling LEDs that illuminate the ice walls.

Tickets to visit the attraction in Midway will be available on their website starting Nov. 26.

