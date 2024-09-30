Man dead after BASE jumping in Box Elder County

WILLARD, Box Elder County — A man died Friday after BASE jumping off Willard Peak with a wingsuit, north of Pleasant View, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office identified 27-year-old Jonathan Bizilia as the victim in the accident. His friend called emergency services after Bizilia failed to check in after the jump as they planned.

BASE jumping is an extreme sport in which people jump off a high point like a mountain peak with a parachute.

The Department of Public Safety helicopter located the man in “extremely rugged terrain” about two hours after the incident was reported, the the sheriff’s office said.

They determined the man had died from crashing.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.