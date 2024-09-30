On the Site:
Utah family remembers 5-year-old killed by rare cancer

Sep 30, 2024, 3:47 PM

One of Paxton Carey's parents cars with "Paxton forever 5" on it to remember him after his battle with cancer.

One of Paxton Carey's parents cars with "Paxton forever 5" on it to remember him after his battle with cancer. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

WEST JORDAN — Back in June, 5-year-old Paxton Carey was ready to take on the world. He was in the fight of his life up against stage four neuroblastoma, a rare cancer found among children, but in July, his battle with cancer came to a close.

The Carey family shares how September and all the months ahead will continue to carry Paxton’s light. His family said the five-year-old had big dreams, enough to match his love and knowledge of dinosaurs.

“We’d joke and call him Professor Paxton. In the hospital there’s dinosaurs all on the first floor. As we’re walking by, he’d just rattle off, ‘Dad, that’s a Parasaurolophus.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t even know that was a word. Can you elaborate please?’” said Josh Carey.

This is how Candice and Josh Carey, Paxton’s parents, describe their son’s zest for life.

Candice and Josh Carey, Paxton’s parents, talking about their son. (KSL TV)

In the family’s driveway, gold yard signs and car decals were displayed in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The two parents are spreading Paxton’s story and encouraging parents to listen to and advocate for their kids.

“Everything was going pretty good for us, and then we took him in to get his shots, and within 30 days, he just declined,” Candice Carey said.

Josh Carey said Bone marrow treatment was supposed to be a six-month stay in the hospital. Three months into treatment, his parents said Paxton got really sick.

The two family cars with gold decals and "Paxton forever 5" in honor of Paxton.

The two family cars with gold decals and “Paxton forever 5” in honor of Paxton. (KSL TV)

“They quite literally have to throw the kitchen sink at it because sometimes they respond and sometimes they don’t, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution for this kind of problem,” Josh Carey said.

In Paxton’s case, the cancer he was battling was rare among his age group. His parents said this kind of cancer is usually found among children under 18 months. They discovered it right after he turned five years old when it had already spread throughout his body.

Paxton with his family during a June event.

Paxton with his family during a June event. (KSL TV)

Their message to other families as they continue carrying Paxton’s light is to listen and be in tune with their child.

“We had no signs until after his shots, but then you look back, and there was times he would say like his back hurt; and as a parent. You think it’s growing pains. And that’s the number one thing we have heard from all of our cancer families is they thought it was growing pains,” Candice Carey said. “So, be in tune. If they’re constantly complaining of a similar pain, it might not hurt to get it checked out. Could be growing pains, but if you can catch cancer early before it grows, you have a much better chance,”

