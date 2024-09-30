On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Man accused of second attempted Trump assassination pleads not guilty

Sep 30, 2024, 2:37 PM

Martin County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video of the apprehension of Ryan Wesley Routh o...

Martin County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video of the apprehension of Ryan Wesley Routh on Sept. 29 on an interstate in Florida.

CNN's Profile Picture

BY HOLMES LYBRAND, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — The man who prosecutors say stalked Donald Trump in Florida over the course of a month before setting up what they called a “sniper’s nest” on the fence boarding the former president’s West Palm Beach golf course has pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate.

Ryan Wesley Routh faces five charges including the assassination attempt, gun charges and assaulting an officer. He pleaded not guilty to each charge in federal court.

Routh appeared in tan prison scrubs and wore glasses at times during the brief hearing. He told the judge he understood the charges against him.

Armed with a Soviet-designed rifle between two bags packed with bulletproof plates, prosecutors say Routh had a clear shot of the 6th hole green when Trump was golfing that Sunday afternoon.

The former president was minutes away from Routh’s line of sight, prosecutors alleged during a detention hearing last week.

Routh was allegedly spotted by a Secret Service agent who was running surveillance ahead of Trump. When the agent saw the barrel of a rifle move, the officer opened fire then ducked behind a tree to reload. Routh allegedly fled the area in a car and was arrested by local police less than an hour later on a nearby highway.

‘Wealth of information’

Unlike Thomas Matthew Crooks, who shot Trump during a campaign rally in July, investigators have found a wealth of information allegedly on Routh and what may have been the motivation behind the alleged attempted assassination.

One piece of information prosecutors have cited is a letter Routh allegedly left with a witness who came forward after Routh was arrested.

“This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you,” Routh allegedly wrote. “I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.”

Trump “ended relations with Iran like a child and now the Middle East has unraveled,” the letter says.

Routh also wrote a self-published book in which he told Iran, “You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of” the Iran nuclear deal.

When arguing for his detention pending an outcome in the case, which was ultimately granted, prosecutors said Routh has been arrested over 100 times – many of which were because of traffic violations – and that his travels to Ukraine and Taiwan show that he’s able slip across borders.

Routh’s case has been randomly assigned to Judge Aileen Cannon, the federal judge who dismissed criminal classified document mishandling charges against Trump earlier this year after his attorneys argued that special counsel Jack Smith was unlawfully assigned to oversee the investigation and prosecution of Trump.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

This rendering provided by Clark County, Nev., on June 2, 2023, shows one of five potential designs...

Rio Yamat, Associated Press

Las Vegas memorial to mass shooting victims should be complete by 10th anniversary

Las Vegas officials say they will unveil a permanent memorial to victims of the 2017 mass shooting on the Strip by the 10th anniversary of the attack.

2 hours ago

An FBI seal is seen on a wall on Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)...

Jim Mustian, Associated Press

FBI to pay $22M to settle claims of sexual discrimination at training academy

The FBI has agreed to pay more than $22 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging female recruits were singled out for dismissal in training.

2 hours ago

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on Sept. 28 in Asheville, North...

Holly Yan and Steve Almasy, CNN

Helene left at least 119 people dead and communities ‘wiped off the map

The magnitude of devastation wrought by Helene intensifies by the hour as search crews discover more bodies and floodwaters slowly recede, revealing more neighborhoods obliterated by the storm.

2 hours ago

Martin County Sheriff’s Office released body cam video of the apprehension of Ryan Wesley Routh o...

Holmes Lybrand, CNN

Man accused of second attempted Trump assassination pleads not guilty

The man who prosecutors say stalked Donald Trump in Florida over the course of a month before setting up what they called a “sniper’s nest” on the fence boarding the former president’s West Palm Beach golf course has pleaded not guilty to attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate.

3 hours ago

FILE - Retired Denver Nuggets center Dikembe Mutombo waves to the crowd as his jersey number was re...

Tim Reynolds, AP Basketball Writer

Dikembe Mutombo, a Hall of Fame player and tireless advocate, dies at 58 from brain cancer

Dikembe Mutombo, a Basketball Hall of Famer who was one of the best defensive players in NBA history and a longtime global ambassador for the game, died Monday from brain cancer. He was 58.

4 hours ago

FILE: A general view of a Verizon store on September 15, 2022 in Levittown, New York, United States...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Major outage: Verizon confirms it’s working to restore service after widespread complaints

Verizon has confirmed an outage affecting some of its mobile phone users that sparked a flurry of complaints on social media about disruptions to placing calls and accessing the internet.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man accused of second attempted Trump assassination pleads not guilty