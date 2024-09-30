Saints TE Taysom Hill Suffered Rib Injury In Week Four Game Against Falcons

PHILADELPHIA – Former BYU quarterback Taysom Hill had his best game of the season in week four but it came at a cost as the Saints tight end suffered a rib injury.

In week two, Hill bruised his lung against the Cowboys. On Sunday, Hill injured his ribs on the opposite side of his bruised lung.

Taysom Hill has been ruled OUT for the remainder of the game. — New Orleans Saints PR (@SaintsPR) September 29, 2024

The specifics or severity of the new injury haven’t been released at this time. It is unknown if he is expected to miss significant time or any time at all.

If he will miss time, the new injury comes at a pretty unfortunate time for the Saints captain.

Hill had a relatively slow start to the year through the first three weeks. Finally, in week four, he found the end zone for the first time and did it twice.

With Hill out for the whole second half, New Orleans went on to lose in Atlanta, 26-24.

More information on Hill’s injury status should be released in the coming days. The next six weeks of the Saints schedule looks like this:

@ Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, October 7

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 13

vs. Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 17

@ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 27

@ Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 3

vs. Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 11

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Last season, Hill was 6/11 passing for 83 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in 33 receptions for 291 yards and two touchdowns. Hill ran for 401 yards and four touchdowns in 2023.

He’s scored 51 touchdowns during his NFL career.

