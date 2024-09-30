How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State v. Boise State

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH- Following a tough battle against Temple in which the Utah State Aggies came up short, they entered their first bye week desperate for some much-needed rest and time to regroup. Despite starting the season 1-3 and losing some winnable games in the process, the Aggies still have all of their goals in front of them as they begin Mountain West Conference play against 21st-ranked and playoff favorite Boise State Broncos.

The Utah State Aggies (1-3) will head north to Idaho to take on the Boise State Broncos (3-1) on Saturday, October 5, at 5:00 p.m. MT. As of Monday afternoon, the Aggies are 28-point underdogs and will try to play spoiler to the Bronco’s College Football Playoff hopes.

Utah State’s Bye Week Strategy

Two weeks ago, the Aggies were in Philadelphia taking on the Temple Owls. Despite jumping out to a 14-0 lead and maintaining control for the majority of the game, Utah State fell victim to a roaring Temple comeback.

In his return to the lineup, quarterback Spencer Petras was 26/44 with 293 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw an interception late in the fourth quarter, trying to push the ball down the field needing two scores to tie the game. Rahsul Faison got a lot of work, carrying the ball 27 times for 148 yards and a touchdown. The Aggie defense couldn’t handle the Temple attack as the Owls scored 21 points in the fourth, while Utah State only put up 8 points of their own. The final score from Lincoln Financial Field was Utah State 29, Temple 45.

In his weekly press conference, Head Coach Nate Dreiling addressed the early season struggles for the Aggies and the adjustments that he and his football team have made during the bye week.

“The big thing was just getting healthy, we’ve got a bunch of guys that are banged up… getting back to full force which is obviously going to be needed for this week,” Dreiling said, “but then it’s just getting back to doing what we do and paying attention to the small details… now it’s just a consistency deal and that was our main focus.”

When it comes to some of the critical mistakes that have led to losses, Coach explained, “We need to make sure we cut it loose out there, have fun, and play with great intensity because when we’re loose and rolling, we’re just about as good as anybody in the country. You saw the opening quarter versus Utah, same thing two weeks ago versus Temple. But then when we tighten up, we just play too stressed… there’s no reason to tense up in a big moment…”

#21 Boise State Broncos

The Boise State Broncos are 3-1 so far this season with their only blemish being a 3-point loss to #6 Oregon in Eugene. Their most recent win was a blowout victory over Washington State by a score of 45-24, in which Heisman Trophy candidate Ashton Jeanty had another monster performance.

Against the Cougars, Jeanty rushed for 259 yards on 26 carries, adding four touchdowns. Ashton Jeanty leads the country in two offensive categories. First, he’s stacked up 845 rushing yards, 160 more than the second-leading rusher. Second, he has punched in 13 touchdowns, three more than the second-leading touchdown scorer. As the top back in the country, Jeanty will be an emphasis for Coach Nate Drieling come Saturday.

“[Ashton Jeanty] is obviously the main focus,” said Dreiling, “he’s averaging over ten yards a carry. Versus the schedule they’ve been playing, that’s pretty impressive. He is the number one back in the country right now… so he is going to have our full attention.”

The Heisman Ladder Following Week 5 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uxyEd06f8K — College Football Report (@CFBRep) September 29, 2024

Boise State will be just the third leg of an early season gautlet for Utah State as they have the #25 UNLV Rebels waiting right behind #21 Boise State.

“The schedule is what it is,” Nate Dreiling expressed, “we’re going to end up playing probably four ranked teams in the first six games… but at the end of the day, it’s still about us.”

How To Watch, Stream, And Listen To Utah State Versus Boise State

The Utah State Aggies and the Boise State Broncos will open Mountain West play at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Kick-off is at 5:00 p.m. MT on Saturday, October 5.

How To Watch:

Mobile/Streaming Devices

Fox Sports 2

On the call: Eric Collins and Spencer Tillman

How To Listen

KSL Sports Zone 1280 AM

KSL Sports Zone 97.5 FM

KSL Sports app

Online Coverage Of The Game

KSLSports.com

Mobile Coverage Of The Game

KSL Sports app

Postgame Coverage

Postgame coverage for Utah State vs Temple will be on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM & 1280 AM) following the action. You can also keep posted with the Aggies and Utes on KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Tanner Tripp is a sports writer for KSL Sports covering all teams across the state of Utah. Follow him on X @tanner_tripp and Instagram @tanner.tripp here.

What more coverage of the Utah State Aggies? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.