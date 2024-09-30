Man in serious condition after being hit by train

SALT LAKE CITY — A man is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a train near Salt Lake City Monday morning.

According to officials, a Union Pacific Train hit the man near S 800 West and W South Temple Street.

A Union Pacific Train spokeswoman said the train crew was uninjured. Salt Lake City Fire said the man was in serious but stable condition.

Union Pacific Train said the incident is under investigation.

