2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 4: Is It Travis Hunter’s Award To Lose?

SALT LAKE CITY – Week 5 of the Big 12 play had so many amazing performances within the conference, so a lot had to settle for honorable mention this week.

Five of the six entrants this week are new with the one exception being Colorado’s two-way start Travis Hunter. Hunter made the list once again and is the only player to appear in each week they have played. This award is looking more and more like the two-way star player’s to lose.

Winning matters as well to make this list and five of the six entrants were on the right side of victory. The one player who showed up but their effort was in a losing effort is Cincinnati quarterback Brenan Sorsby who eclipsed 400 yards in the air and four touchdowns, but lost by three to Texas Tech.

As usual, season-long results can be seen at the bottom of the post each week, and the scoring system is as follows.

First Place = Six Points

Second Place = Five Points

Third Place = Four Points

Fourth Place = Three Points

Fifth Place = Two Points

Sixth Place = One Point

Big 12 Football Week 5 Players Of The Week

1. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State

It is surprising that the dual-threat quarterback from the Little Apple is making his first appearance of the year. Johnson rebounded nicely this week to get a huge Big 12 win over Oklahoma State to keep his Kansas State Wildcats in the mix for a conference title game berth.

The numbers were eye-popping with five total touchdowns — three in the air and two on the ground — with 259 passing yards in the air and 60 rushing yards.

Avery Johnson put on a show in Manhattan 🌟 ✅ 259 passing yards

✅ 60 rushing yards

✅ 5 total TDs#Big12FB | #KStateFB pic.twitter.com/agglEi68pj — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) September 28, 2024

2. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati

Had the Bearcats won, then Sorsby would have earned the top spot. They were in a classic shootout against Texas Tech before falling, 44-41. His 426 passing yards and four touchdowns led the conference this week. Sorsby also had a big on the ground for 52 yards, but his pick-six in the second half really hurt this team in its chance for a win.

Right into the bucket 🪣 Brendan Sorsby drops a dime to Tony Johnson as @GoBearcatsFB takes the lead.#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/QID6D0Bj5o — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 29, 2024

3. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

What a performance in their high-scoring win for Brooks. He was a workhorse running back with 172 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in their 44-41 win over Cincinnati.

Tahj Brooks : 32 carries for 172 yards & 2 TD’s (Season-highs in carries, rushing yards & rushing TD’s) pic.twitter.com/bR7RJT43cD — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 29, 2024

4. Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado

Hunter had another great week with an interception and a touchdown playing wide receiver. After Hunter’s diving interception, he strikes the Heisman pose. While this is a weekly award, it should be noted that this is the second time of the year that Hunter scored on offense and an interception.

On the offensive side of the ball, Hunter caught nine balls for 89 yards with that 23-yard score. He also had another pass breakup as well on defense.

WHAT AN INTERCEPTION BY TRAVIS HUNTER He makes the play and hits the Heisman pose 🔥@CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/cF3MLeOpuM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 28, 2024

5. D.J. Giddins, RB, Kansas State

The Wildcats’ back had a huge day on the ground leading the conference in rushing with 187 yards and a touchdown in a key Big 12 win over Oklahoma State. Giddins ran the ball just 15 times and averaged 12.5 yards per rush.

For good measure, he hauled in a 22-yard reception as well.

6. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech

McCarty played a huge role in Texas Tech’s game against Cincinnati on Saturday night. He had a second-half pick sick that went for 51 yards for the Red Raiders. That huge play was not enough to secure the win, the defensive back also made a few other plays with a pass breakup, a trio of solo tackles, including one for a loss.

AJ McCarty : 3 tackles, 1 for loss & a 51-yard pick 6 pic.twitter.com/QAYO8RWQXx — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) September 29, 2024

Big 12 Football POTW Honorable Mentions:

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Oklahoma State – Seven receptions, 157 yards, one touchdown

Crew Wakley, DB, BYU – Four tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and a game-sealing interception

Jacob Parris, CB, Kansas State – Seven tackles, five solo, one interception and one pass breakup

Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor – 324 passing yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, 29 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown touchdown

Darius Lassiter, WR, BYU – Eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown

Jake Retzlaff, QB, BYU – 216 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, 53 rushing yards and one touchdown

Jack Bech, WR, TCU – 10 catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns

Josh Hoover, QB, TCU – 356 passing. yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions

Nikhai Hill-Green, LB, Colorado – Nine tackles, six solo, one sack, two tackles for a loss and a pass breakup

KJ Jefferson, QB, UCF – 284 passing yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, 76 rushing yards and one touchdown

RJ Harvey, RB, UCF – 77 rushing yards, four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown

Xzavier Henderson, WR, Cincinnati – Seven catches, 127 yards, one touchdown

Manny Covery, WR, Cincinnati – Six catches, 100 yards, two touchdowns

Season Results:

1. Travis Hunter, WR/DB, Colorado (20 points)

2. Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado (13 points)

3. RJ Harvey, RB, UCF (Eight points)

4. Cam Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (Seven points)

5. Avery Johnson, QB, Kansas State (Six Points)

5. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Six points)

5. Alan Bowman, QB, Oklahoma State (Six Points)

8. Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati (Five Points)

8. Trey Rucker, S, Oklahoma State (Four points)

8. Cam Rising, QB, Utah (Four points)

8. Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (Four Points)

8. Josh Hoover, TCU, QB (Four points)

8. Nick Martin, LB, Oklahoma State (Four points)

14. Darian Porter, DB, Iowa State (Three points)

15. Noah Fifita, QB, Arizona (Two points)

15. Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State (Two points)

15. DJ Giddins, RB, Kansas State (Two Points)

15. Jack Bech, WR, TCU (Two points)

15. Tyrin Bradley, Jr, LB, West Virginia (Two points)

20. Behren Morton, QB, Texas Tech (One point)

20. Tao Johnson, S, Utah (One point)

20. A.J. McCarty, DB, Texas Tech (One Point)

Want more coverage of Big 12 Football? Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @JeremyMauss