On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz F Oscar Tshiebwe Remembers Call With Dikembe Mutombo

Sep 30, 2024, 3:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – New Utah Jazz forward Oscar Tshiebwe remembers his only conversation with NBA legend and fellow Congolese native Dikembe Mutombo.

Mutombo, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the Naismith Hall of Fame passed away Monday at age 58 from brain cancer.

Related: Utah Jazz Sign Oscar Tshiebwe

Tshiebwe Remembers Dikembe Mutombo

Tshiebwe signed with the Jazz on a two-way this offseason, but his basketball journey began long before he landed in Utah.

The forward moved to the United States in 2015, one year after he began playing basketball in Africa, and quickly learned he had a knack for rebounding at the high school level.

“Every time they miss, I get it,” Tshiebwe said of his rebounding. “If I can finish, I finish, if I miss, I keep fighting until we score.”

After winning two state championships and earning the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year award, Tshiebwe was one of the top high school recruits in the country.

That led to his lone conversation with Mutombo who was helping fellow Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing recruit prospects to their alma mater.

“I just see Patrick Ewing is calling me, I picked up the phone [and said] ‘Hey Coach,’ and he was like ‘Hey, this is Dikembe,’” Tshiebwe remembered. “I said, ‘Who is this? Wow, man, you’ve got a deep voice.’”

Though Tshiebwe wound up at West Virginia before finishing his college career at Kentucky, he still remembers Mutombo’s recruiting pitch to get him to Georgetown.

“He said, ‘Oscar, you’ve got to come to Georgetown,’ I say, ‘Why have I got to come over there?’” Tshiebwe recalled. “He said, ‘You’ve got to come here, we’re going to teach you how to break people’s nose.’”

Mutombo More Than Just An NBA Legend

Tshiebwe and Mutombo are two of just seven Congolese natives to ever play in the NBA, a list that includes former Jazzman Emmanuel Mudiay, free agent center Bismack Biyombo, and current Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga.

More than being remembered as one of the greatest defensive players in league history, Mutombo was a humanitarian.

“He helped a lot of Congolese build the hospital,” Tshiebwe said. “The hospital is number one in Congo and they are taking care of a lot of people.”

Mutombo has helped build schools in his native Congo, spread access to the polio vaccine, and earned an honorary Doctorate from Georgetown for his humanitarian efforts.

“I was really heartbroken, and I just went to my knee and I prayed, and I said, ‘God, be with his family and let him rest in peace,’” Tshiebwe said. “He was a man who really cared for a lot of people, and he was there for people.”

After going undrafted in 2023, Tshiebwe signed with the Indiana Pacers on a two-way contract.

The forward averaged 16.2 points and 16.0 rebounds in 23 appearances with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the G League.

Mutombo played 18 years in the NBA averaging 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game. He earned eight All-Star appearances and was named to three All-NBA teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz G Patty Mills Was Almost A Ute Before Starting NBA Career

SALT LAKE CITY – At media day, Utah Jazz guard Patty Mills spoke on his new team, role, and expectations for the season but he added something a bit more interesting. The closest place to Utah that the 15-year NBA veteran has ever called home was over 700 miles away, more than a decade ago, […]

9 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Silver Linings: Three Utah Utes That Shined Despite Arizona Loss

While dark clouds and questions still loom from the disappointing loss, there were some bright spots on both sides of the ball, that can give Utah fans something to hope for as Utes faithful will have to wait two more weeks to watch their team play. In the face of calamity, these three Utes had standout performances versus Arizona.

17 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz F Oscar Tshiebwe Remembers Call With Dikembe Mutombo

New Utah Jazz forward Oscar Tshiebwe remembers his only conversation with NBA legend and fellow Congolese native Dikembe Mutombo.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Player Of The Year, Week 4: Is It Travis Hunter’s Award To Lose?

Who was the Big 12 Football player of the week? There were many elite performances from players on both ends in week five.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: Top Plays From Week 7 Of 2024 HS Football Season

Dane Stewart of KSL Sports Rewind highlighted all the great plays from the seventh week of the 2024 high school football season.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To Utah State v. Boise State

The Utah State Aggies (1-3) will head north to Idaho to take on the Boise State Broncos (3-1) on Saturday, October 5, at 5:00 p.m. MT. As of Monday afternoon, the Aggies are 28-point underdogs and will try to play spoiler to the Bronco's College Football Playoff hopes.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Jazz F Oscar Tshiebwe Remembers Call With Dikembe Mutombo