On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Yellow Lake Fire forces closure of SR 35 for several days

Sep 30, 2024, 4:42 PM | Updated: 7:04 pm

Shara Park's Profile Picture

BY SHARA PARK AND MICHAEL HOUCK, KSL TV


KSLTV.com

TIMBER LAKES, Wasatch County — A major wildfire in the Uinta Mountains has forced evacuations and closed a highway in Utah.

The Yellow Lake Fire started Saturday, just southeast of Mill Hollow Reservoir, and was only 150 acres, according to Utah Fire Info.

However, by Monday afternoon, the fire had grown to 2,300 acres, prompting the shutdown of state Route 35 and an evacuation notice for the Duchesne Ridge, Mill Hollow, Wolf Creek, and Soapstone Pass areas of Wasatch County.

Sierra Hellstrom with the U.S Forest Service told KSL TV that the unusually high temperatures and weather conditions are creating more issues for firefighters.

“With the storm coming in yesterday, the winds had increased significantly. So we saw much bigger winds yesterday, which is what caused the fire to jump Highway 35,” Hellstrom said. “These unseasonably high temperatures put a lot of stress on the vegetation and the trees that are getting ready to go into hibernation for the winter.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL 5 TV (@kslnews)


Fire officials believe the dead vegetation and dried-out trees allowed the Yellow Lake Fire to spread quickly through the mountains.

“(The trees are) very stressed with these high temperatures and therefore susceptible to fire. And with the high temperatures and the lack of moisture that we received the last few weeks, that is the cause for concern for these late-season fires,” Hellstrom said.

Hellstorm said about 80 fire personnel are battling the fire, with at least another 20 expected by the end of Monday. One of their main priorities is keeping the fire from burning down any buildings and nearby camps.

“Obviously, we want to understand the impact that has on the community. So that’s one of our main priorities as well as the main infrastructure and is the YMCA camp,” she said.

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 2024.

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 2024. (Jenn Crane)

Until the Yellow Lake Fire is more contained or put out, Hellstorm asks visitors to stay away.

“We understand what a popular area this is to drive in. It’s a beautiful loop. It’s peak leave season and we understand the impact that it has. We’re just asking people, visitors, residents to avoid the area, especially that highway. We have a lot of fire traffic coming up and down,” Hellstorm said.

Officials report that the fire poses no immediate danger to nearby communities. Still, they ask residents to watch for warnings from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Shara Park and Michael Houck, KSL TV

Yellow Lake Fire forces closure of SR 35 for several days

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta Mountains has forced evacuations and closed a highway in Utah.

2 hours ago

The Yellow Lake Fire started in Wasatch County on Saturday, Sep. 28. (Wasatch Fire)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire grows to 1,500 acres in Wasatch County; evacuations have been issued

A fire started in the Uinta mountains southeast of Mill Hollow Reservoir on Saturday.

1 day ago

Fire crews are making good progress in their efforts to contain the Rudd Creek Fire, according to U...

Mark Jones

Crews making progress in containing Rudd Creek Fire

Fire crews are making good progress in their efforts to contain the Rudd Creek Fire, according to Utah Fire Info. 

16 days ago

plane released chemicals over a wildfire...

Larry D. Curtis

Willow Springs fire burns two structures, 2nd fire starts in Box Elder County

A new human-caused fire is causing the evacuations of homes east of Promontory Point.

19 days ago

The South Willow fire that started Sept. 11, 2024, has been mapped at 48 acres and is 10% contained...

Michael Houck

South Willow Fire burns near North Willow Canyon, evacuation order lifted

First responders are asking residents and campers near North Willow Canyon to evacuate due to a wildfire.

19 days ago

A brush fire in Bluffdale broke out Saturday evening, causing damage to a couple of fences and exte...

Mark Jones

Brush fire ignites near homes in Bluffdale

A brush fire in Bluffdale broke out Saturday evening, causing damage to a couple of fences and extensive damage to vegetation.

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Yellow Lake Fire forces closure of SR 35 for several days