Utah Jazz Guard Keyonte George Experiences ‘Small Lake City’

Sep 30, 2024, 5:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Keyonte George can consider himself a true Utahn after experiencing “Small Lake City” firsthand.

For those unfamiliar, “Small Lake City” is a phenomenon in Salt Lake City where despite a population of over 200,000, the high frequency of mutual acquaintances makes Utah’s capital feel more like a small town.

Keyonte George Experiences Small Lake City

George’s closest in-state connection is with University of Utah football player Caleb Lohner, who the Jazz guard first met long before he was playing tight end for the Utes.

Both Texas natives, Lohner and George first faced off on the hardwood in high school.

“He went to Flower Mound High School, so I played him, I went to Lewisville,” George said. “So we played him twice, and then he ended up coming out here to Wasatch [Academy], and then did BYU, then ended up coming back to Baylor and we were roommates together.”

George and Lohner played together for one season at Baylor before the guard declared for the NBA Draft.

Lohner stayed one more season at Baylor before making the switch to football.

“He was kind of hinting at me that he was going to play football, and I was just like, ‘Bro, no you’re not.’”

Lohner has been surprisingly productive in his short time at Utah scoring three touchdowns in five games for the Utes.

Related: Caleb Lohner Scores Third Touchdown Of The Season

“I was able to have him over to the house not too long ago when they played Baylor, and we was able to connect and talk about what it’s like, and he was telling me the differences,” George said. “I think he has a good chance to be playing on Sundays.”

CJ Miles Is George’s Godfather

George’s connections to the state go back even further than Lohner, however.

The second-year guard revealed that his godfather is former Jazz wing CJ Miles who was drafted by the team in 2006.

“He went to high school with my dad, Skyline High School [in Dallas], and obviously got drafted out of high school and came here,” George said.

Miles was selected by the Jazz with the 34th pick of the 2006 NBA Draft and spent seven seasons of his 16-year career in Utah.

“It’s definitely a full circle moment being here and being in Utah and knowing that a family member has went through this organization” George added.

Miles averaged 8.4 points and 2.2 rebounds for the Jazz in 389 appearances. George earned All-Rookie honors after averaging 13.0 points and 4.4 assists in his first season in Utah.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

