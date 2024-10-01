On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Back to School
Stop For Students
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah Task Force 1 in Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene aftermath

Sep 30, 2024, 6:49 PM | Updated: 7:01 pm

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Utah volunteers and first responders are stationed across the southeast helping care for communities hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

Utah Task Force 1 is among those in the southeast in the aftermath of the storm. Currently, stationed in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Utah team was originally headed for Georgia. However, the rapidly-changing situtation rerouted them to Tennesse.

The team is used to dealing with situations such as hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“It is obviously, comparable to other events like Katrina,” said Utah Task Force I Chief Bryan Case.

In its path, Hurricane Helene tore apart buildings, flooded entire cities and displaced thousands.

The 45-member team, and some canines, are trained in technical rescues.

“Removing victims that might be trapped in a collapsed structure or in confined spacces,” Case said.

The team brought six boats with them on the roughly 37-hour drive.

Case said they’re designed to be highly mobile, and it’s likely they’ll have to be.

“We can move in and help out in those areas of greatest need,” Case said.

Ready to assist with communication

Additionally, the team is also standing by to help with communication. Many people across the country are struggling to get in touch with their loved ones especially in areas where there’s no service or power.

“Areas that are difficult to get into, so we could access that and do non-technical work, meanining just, wellness checks,” Case said.

KSL TV Meteorlogist Devan Masciulli said hurricanes can have a far greater impact than most people realize.

“Tropical storms, I think a lot of people think, ‘oh it’s only going to really devastate coastal areas, but they can devastate very far inland,'” she said.

Masciulli said as Helene moved north, it merged with another low pressure system causing a lot of rain in the southeast.

As for Utah Task Force 1, the team remains ready to help where it can.

“We’ve been here before,” Case said. “We know what to do.”

Case said his team will continue to move where help is needed, so they can put their emergency training to use.

“In the event that something like an earthquake were to happen at home, this experience really comes into play and can be extremely valuable,” he said.

 

 

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police said Monday a missing persons case involving a Utah Guardsman was “suspicious” after his...

Andrew Adams

Police: Missing persons case involving Utah Guardsman considered ‘suspicious’

Police said Monday a missing persons case involving a Utah Guardsman was “suspicious” after his truck was discovered only a couple blocks from his home.

16 minutes ago

The office of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Off...

Brianna Chavez

Program helping people with multiple criminal offenses having promising results

The office of Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill and the Salt Lake City Prosecutor’s Office sponsored the Familiar Faces Court within the Salt Lake City Justice Court last year. 

1 hour ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

75-year-old woman killed in auto-pedestrian collision in Saratoga Springs

A 75-year-old woman died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Utah County, according to the Utah County Sheriff's Office.

2 hours ago

A Lifting Hands International box full of items that will be sent off to Hurricane Helene....

Brian Carlson

Utah groups ask for donations to help Hurricane Helene

Groups in Utah are now starting to gather donations to send to Hurricane Helene victims.

3 hours ago

Utah volunteers and first responders are stationed across the southeast helping care for communitie...

Shelby Lofton

Utah Task Force 1 in Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene aftermath

Utah volunteers and first responders are stationed across the southeast helping care for communities hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

3 hours ago

First responders landing an air ambulance in the Walgreens parking lot on Sept. 30, 2024....

Michael Houck

Baby dies after going into cardiac arrest, West Jordan police say

A 7-month-old died after going into cardiac arrest Monday afternoon.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Utah Task Force 1 in Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene aftermath