Utah Task Force 1 in Tennessee to help with Hurricane Helene aftermath

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah volunteers and first responders are stationed across the southeast helping care for communities hit hard by Hurricane Helene.

Utah Task Force 1 is among those in the southeast in the aftermath of the storm. Currently, stationed in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Utah team was originally headed for Georgia. However, the rapidly-changing situtation rerouted them to Tennesse.

The team is used to dealing with situations such as hurricanes and other natural disasters.

“It is obviously, comparable to other events like Katrina,” said Utah Task Force I Chief Bryan Case.

In its path, Hurricane Helene tore apart buildings, flooded entire cities and displaced thousands.

The 45-member team, and some canines, are trained in technical rescues.

“Removing victims that might be trapped in a collapsed structure or in confined spacces,” Case said.

The team brought six boats with them on the roughly 37-hour drive.

Case said they’re designed to be highly mobile, and it’s likely they’ll have to be.

“We can move in and help out in those areas of greatest need,” Case said.

Ready to assist with communication

Additionally, the team is also standing by to help with communication. Many people across the country are struggling to get in touch with their loved ones especially in areas where there’s no service or power.

“Areas that are difficult to get into, so we could access that and do non-technical work, meanining just, wellness checks,” Case said.

KSL TV Meteorlogist Devan Masciulli said hurricanes can have a far greater impact than most people realize.

“Tropical storms, I think a lot of people think, ‘oh it’s only going to really devastate coastal areas, but they can devastate very far inland,'” she said.

Masciulli said as Helene moved north, it merged with another low pressure system causing a lot of rain in the southeast.

As for Utah Task Force 1, the team remains ready to help where it can.

“We’ve been here before,” Case said. “We know what to do.”

Case said his team will continue to move where help is needed, so they can put their emergency training to use.

“In the event that something like an earthquake were to happen at home, this experience really comes into play and can be extremely valuable,” he said.