Corner Canyon QB Helaman Casuga Narrows College Commitment To Three Schools

SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star Corner Canyon football quarterback Helaman Casuga narrowed his college commitment decision down to three schools on Monday.

Casuga will make his final decision on Thursday, October 17.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

In August, Casuga named his top eight schools. He reduced that number to three this week, with two Big Ten programs and one in the SEC.

His top eight featured both BYU and Utah, but he scratched both Beehive State schools from his list. His final three includes two West Coast schools, USC and Washington, along with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Even though Casuga won’t be heading to the NCAA until 2026, the three schools he is picking from all have deep quarterback rooms.

Washington and USC currently have four and six QBs respectively while A&M has a staggering nine quarterbacks down in College Station, Texas. Just seven of the 19 QB’s between those three schools are juniors and seniors.

With that said, Casuga has been a hot commodity for college programs. He has received 17 offers from schools across six different conferences.

About Helaman Casuga

Casuga grew up in the Provo area and attended Timpview High School before transferring to Corner Canyon before his junior season.

As a Thunderbird, Casuga completed 471 of his 708 pass attempts for 6,457 yards and 58 touchdowns. He added 70 rushes for 354 yards and five touchdowns.

With just six games under his belt as a junior with the Chargers, he’s on pace to blow those numbers out of the water. Casuga currently sits at 1617 passing yards and 18 touchdowns as well as 48 carries for 230 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @ChandlerHoltKSL