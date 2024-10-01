On the Site:
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Box truck rollover in Kane County kills truck’s passenger

Sep 30, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: Oct 1, 2024, 2:57 pm

FILE: A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

FILE: A Utah Highway Patrol vehicle in Salt Lake City is pictured on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

DUCK CREEK, Kane County — A box truck traveling on state Route 14 rolled over, killing one of its occupants Monday afternoon.

Lt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV that the semi was traveling eastbound on SR 14 when it tried to avoid a deer. The semi went off the road and rolled on its top.

Roden said the driver only had minor injuries, but the 39-year-old man, who was a passenger, died at the scene of the crash.

UHP is investigating the cause of the crash. Troopers are reporting the truck usually hauled windows, but it was empty at the time of the crash.

Edit: A previous version of this story listed the truck as a semitruck after new information from Utah Highway Patrol.

KSL 5 TV Live

