Baby dies after going into cardiac arrest, West Jordan police say

WEST JORDAN — A 7-month-old died after going into cardiac arrest Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Andrew Hercules with the West Jordan Police Department told KSL TV that the baby was transported to Primary Children’s Hospital by air ambulance at a Walgreens parking lot on 3863 W 9000 South.

Hercules said the child died due to their injuries, and investigators are looking into what caused the cardiac arrest.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.