75-year-old woman killed in auto-pedestrian collision in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A 75-year-old woman died Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Utah County, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, the woman was walking near the intersection of Cozy Lane and Floribunda Drive at around 8:30 a.m.

Police said a vehicle was traveling east and and attempted to turn south, striking the woman as she was crossing the street.

Upon arriving at the scene, first responders performed life-saving procedures on the woman, who was critically injured.

The woman was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Murray where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle, a 44-year-old woman, remained on scene and cooperated with police. Because the driver is an employee of the city of Saratoga Springs, the investigation has been turned over to the sheriff’s office.

Late Monday night, Sgt. Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, informed KSL that the driver was a crossing guard for the city.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.