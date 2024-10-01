Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Scores First TD With Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Former Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley saw his first action with the Miami Dolphins in week four and ran in a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Dolphins offense struggled against the Titans on Monday Night Football. Huntley’s late rushing TD was the first of the game for Miami.

Leading up to the score, Huntley completed 12 of 19 passes for 81 yards. No Miami back had more than 50 rushing yards either.

Even though they only had 169 total yards of offense through three and a half quarters, a comeback wasn’t completely out of the question.

But, after failing to recover the onside kick and then giving up a safety on the next possession, the Dolphins looked doomed to fall to 1-3.

Huntley was Miami’s leading rusher against Tennessee. He had eight carries for 40 yards.

In week five, the Dolphins will travel north to take on the New England Patriots on Sunday, October 6.

About Tyler Huntley

Before his time in the NFL, Huntley was a standout player at the University of Utah. He played for the Utes from 2016-19.

During his Utah career, the Dania, Florida native threw for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions with a 67 percent completion rate.

Huntley signed with the Ravens after going undrafted following the 2020 NFL Draft.

He spent the majority of his time in Baltimore as the backup to Lamar Jackson but started games in place of the two-time NFL MVP.

In 2022, Huntley helped the Ravens earn a playoff berth in the Wild Card round. He threw for 658 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions during the regular season. Huntley also ran for 137 yards and a touchdown.

During his first four seasons in the league, Huntley threw for 1,957 yards, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 64.6 percent completion rate. He also ran for 509 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2022 regular season, the former Utah standout was named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster as an alternate. Huntley threw four touchdown passes during the Pro Bowl Games.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns during the 2024 offseason. After getting released at the roster cutdown deadline, Huntley resigned in Baltimore. After Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa went down with a concussion in week two, Miami signed Huntley from Baltimore’s practice squad.

